The first ship from the Suez Canal arrives in Algeciras after the Ever Green ran aground

The container ship Mary maerks It has arrived at the port of Algeciras (Cádiz), the first of the national port system coming from the Suez Canal (Egypt) after the grounding.

In the early hours of Sunday the Maerks Denver, as confirmed by the social networks of the Port Authority of the Bay of Algeciras (APBA). The one already in port has arrived at the APM terminal, managed by Maerks.

Is about two of the ships affected by the Ever Green stranding, last week, and which caused a paralysis of world logistics that, logically, also had an impact on the Algecirean facilities, although in no case did the operation stop.

The arrival of the ships to the terminal has been carried out without any problem since for the port of Algeciras these are routine maneuvers that take place daily.

The president of the APBA, Gerardo Landaluce, already indicated that the objective was “get back to normal” little by little and therefore, at the time, he sent a message of tranquility.