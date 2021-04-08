The first settlers of America had Australian genes that are still preserved by indigenous South Americans

A team of Brazilian researchers assures that Native Americans share Australian genes with people from Asia and Oceania today.

Passing through the Bering Strait in the later stages of the Ice Age, the beings primitive humans carried with them information that they themselves did not know. As a recent study reveals, it could be that people of Oceania have brought Australian genes to America.

New links in our evolutionary path

Contemporary view of the Bering Strait. Photo: Getty Images

Despite decades of genetic study linked to human evolution, it had never been obvious to scientists that the DNA code of the inhabitants of Oceania and America looked alike. A new study explains the causal relationship between both events, which it is by no means fortuitous.

It could be that, with the migration of nomadic humans, seeking a better place to settle, the descendants will inherit Australian gene chains. More than 15 thousand years after the ancient human beings crossed the Bering Strait – then frozen – the ancestral Australian genetic signatures they jump to the light.

According to the researchers in charge of the study, this evidence was tracked in parts of the Pacific in South America, as well as the Amazon. Professor Tábita Hünemeier and co-principal investigator Marcos Araújo Castro e Silva assure that this is a part of history that had been kept in the dark:

“Much of this history has been unfortunately erased due to the colonization process, but genetics is an ally to unravel unrecorded histories and populations ”, they assure, by the Department of Genetics and Evolutionary Biology of the University of São Paulo in Brazil.

A colonialist narrative that skewed science

Illustration: Getty Images

It is common that the social and historical frame of reference bias researchers who come close to observing the phenomena of the world. It seems to be, according to the study by Hünemeier and Araújo Castro e Silva in Brazil, that this has been the case for years in the field of evolutionary genetics.

The study shows that ancient and modern indigenous peoples in the Amazon shared specific genetic signatures —Knowledged as signal Y—, “with indigenous groups of today in the south of Asia, Australia and Melanesia, a group of islands in Oceania“According to Live Science coverage.

According to the authors, this genetic relationship surprised the contemporary scientific community, which had not stopped to question the colonialist narrative what had served them as a frame of reference. In this sense, it could be “one of the most intriguing and misunderstood events in the history of mankind ”, they write in the article.

