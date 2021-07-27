The first session of the committee investigating the assault on the Capitol begins

15 minutes. The committee investigating the assault on the Capitol on January 6 began its first session on Tuesday with a chilling video. In the images, it was possible to see how a mob of followers of former President Donald Trump attacked and insulted police officers.

Before the eyes of the legislators, images of agents trying to contain Trump supporters who, armed with bats and hockey sticks, among other objects, they tried to break through to prevent the victory of the Democratic candidate and current president Joe Biden from being ratified in the November 2020 elections.

Trump assured without proof that there was fraud in those elections. On January 6, he gave a speech around the White House. In his message, he urged his followers to march to the headquarters of the Congress.

The committee investigating the assault on the Capitol has the mission of clarifying why the assault occurred. Also, who is responsible and what can be done to avoid another similar event.

Originally, the idea was that the committee would be similar to the independent bipartisan body that investigated the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. However, the Republicans in the Senate first blocked its creation and now those in the Lower House are boycotting the hearings.

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy does not want any of his co-religionists to participate in the investigation. In fact, promised to retaliate against those who do.

The team

The commission currently consists of 7 Democrats: Zoe Lofgren, Adam Schiff, Pete Aguilar, Stephanie Murphy, Jamie Raskin, Bennie Thompson, and Elaine Luria. Also, 2 moderate Republicans: Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney (2001-2009).

All of them were appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, who promoted the creation of the committee.

The authorities estimate that on January 6, about 10,000 people marched to the Capitol and 800 stormed into the building to prevent Biden’s victory from being ratified.

Five people were killed and about 140 officers were attacked by pro-Trump protesters.

So far, some 550 people have been indicted on charges related to the January assault, including 165 accused of crimes of assault on authorities.