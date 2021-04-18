The first season of The Lord of the Rings has cost 5 times more than Game of Thrones or The Mandalorian | Entertainment

Amazon plays it all or nothing: its Lord of the Rings series is already the most expensive in history, making it seem like small change what series like Game of Thrones or The Mandalorian cost.

When Amazon launched its television platform Amazon Prime VideoHe did it with intimate series such as El Hombre en el Castillo, Mozart in the Jungle or Transparent. They are excellent series but aimed at a very specific audience, which did not serve to attract users to the platform. And while, bombings like HBO’s Game of Thrones or Netflix’s The Crown or Stranger Things were on everyone’s lips.

Rumor has it that one day Jeff Bezos, seeing the low audience for his series, punched the table and said: “I want something as powerful as Game of Thrones.” And what could be even more epic than the fantasy of George RR Martin? Well the fantasy of JRR Tolkien, The Lord of the rings. Not in vain if Martin has the two R’s in his name (his birth name only has one), it is in tribute to Tolkien.

No sooner said than done: Amazon bought the rights to The Lord of the Rings and set out to do the most ambitious series in history. And at least at the cost, it will be.

It sounds strange, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the figure has been revealed by the New Zealand Minister of the Economy, Stuart Nash: the first season of The Lord of the Rings will cost 465 million dollars.

It is an official data because it is part of an economic report from the New Zealand ministry itself. Therefore, Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series is already the most expensive ever.

To put it in perspective, the most expensive season of Game of Thrones cost 90 million dollars. Each season of The Mandalorian costs $ 100 million, and the first season of WandaVision cost $ 225 million.

It seems that the budget has skyrocketed, because Amazon’s first intention was to spend about $ 500 million for the entire series, not just in the first season.

The talkative New Zealand minister has also revealed that if the audience accompanies Amazon plans to shoot 5 seasons and a spin-off. Therefore it could become the first series in history to cost more than 1,000 million dollars.

But that does not mean that the following seasons cost the same. It is logical that the first is the most expensive. In these 465 million dollars enter the 250 million that Amazon has paid for the rights to Tolkien’s work. In addition, it must be taken into account that filming in New Zealand on outdoor settings is more expensive than in studio, and you have to build buildings, clothes and suits that will later be used in the following seasons.

Although for now it is called The Lord of the Rings, the series will have nothing to do with the book, as it will take place “thousands of years before.” So it will be closer to other Tolkien works like The Silmarillion.

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings has no release date yet, but is expected by the end of the year.