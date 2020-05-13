In order to learn how the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting people with Parkinson’s disease and their environment, the Curemos el Párkinson Foundation, together with Párkinson Galicia-Corula Association and the Parkinson’s Observatory of the Spanish Parkkinson’s Federation, start the COVID & Parkinson Study, a project that has the scientific endorsement of the Movement Disorders Study Group of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN).

The study, coordinated by Dr. Diego Santos García, neurologist of the complex University Hospital of A Coruña (CHUAC) and vice president of the Curemos el Párkinson Foundation, will be held through a anonymous and voluntary online survey to which the person with Parkinson’s disease or his / her caregiver will access through the web portals and social networks of the Curemos el Parkinson Foundation, the Parkinson Galicia-Coruña Association and the Parkkinson Observatory of the Spanish Federation of Parkinson’s.

“There is little information on the impact Covid-19 is having in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The few publications that exist are based on opinion letters or recommendations, but there is no current data on how the pandemic is affecting patients, “argues the doctor Diego Santos. “It is also not known whether SARS-CoV-2 disease is more frequent and severe in this group of patients,” he adds.

In this way, the COVID & Parkinson Study will collect information about the number of positive cases, the number of deaths and the relationship between Parkinson’s disease with the risk of infection and / or death from Covid-19, with the aim of knowing how the Covid-19 pandemic affects patients with Parkinson’s disease.

“The current situation means that affected people cannot go to the necessary rehabilitation therapies for their improvement, which causes a greater appearance of symptoms and less control of them. Furthermore, confinement can generate loneliness and affect a person’s psychological and emotional health. To respond to this, and other needs of the group, it is necessary to have data on how Covid-19 really impacts the life of the person with Parkinson’s disease, “he explains. Leopoldo Cabrera, President of the Spanish Federation of Parkinson’s.

The survey is carried out at the national level and is aimed at people with Parkinson’s, relatives or caregivers who reside in Spain. The study is scheduled to close in the second semester of 2020 and the data will be collected and analyzed afterwards.

Parkinson’s disease is estimated to affect some 160,000 people in Spain, of which 37% suffer from it in an advanced stage. “So with this study we intend to collect information from a representative sample of this population that helps us to know the current state of those affected and the real impact that this pandemic has on them,” concludes Dr. Diego Santos.