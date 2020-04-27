Although 2020 seems to be the year of the hole in the screen – that which popularized Samsung itself in 2019 with its S10 series -, mobiles with motorized cameras They don’t seem to have gone out of style. Yet.

Samsung was one of the last companies to join this trend, and it did it in a somewhat peculiar way with the Galaxy A80, since it had a very different motorized camera system than what we had seen so far. Now, the company intends to continue its Galaxy mobile series with cameras based on mechanical mechanisms.

A leak from the Pigtou portal, and produced by the renowned leaker OnLeaks, allows us to take a first look at what appears to be a new terminal of the Samsung Galaxy A series, whose differential feature resides in the inclusion of a pop-up camera located in its upper part.

This would be the first Samsung with a pop-up camera

At the moment, the device specifications and technical characteristics, and the images and video that accompany the leak only allow us to take a look at the design from the terminal. In this sense, we find an appearance not very different from that of the rest of the models of the Galaxy A series: the main protagonist is a screen with a large diagonal surrounded by reduced screen margins, and a slightly more pronounced “chin” than makes us think that we are talking about a relatively affordable model. In fact, the possibility that the device could be part of the family is not ruled out Galaxy M.

Logically, its differential detail is motorized tab located at the top, which houses the front camera and allows Samsung to avoid the notch, the hole in the screen or any other alternative that would have allowed the brand to integrate the camera in the front.

Different is the case of the back, which does house the main photographic system of the device, consisting of three cameras arranged vertically, and an LED flash. The capacitive fingerprint reader is also present, another clue that suggests that it is an affordable cutting device, since the vast majority of more expensive Samsung devices already integrate the sensor on the screen itself, including those belonging to the intermediate classes from your catalog.

Other data indicated in the filtration are the inclusion of a infrared emitter on top of the phone. In addition to a headphone port and a USB Type-C. There is also talk of exact dimensions of 160.9 millimeters high, 77 millimeters wide and 9.2 millimeters thick, with a screen that would be around 6.5 inches diagonal **.

Given the current situation, which the world is going through, and the field of technology in particular, for the moment Samsung’s plans unknown regarding the presentation of this device. However, it is expected to arrive at some point in the coming months. We will remain vigilant and we will tell you each and every one of the news of this new terminal as soon as Samsung decides to make it official.

