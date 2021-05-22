The first rover sent by China to Mars begins to explore the red planet

Images captured by the rover of ChinaCNSA

He carries scientific instruments to study the surface of the planet

If all goes according to plan, the probe-carrying Zhurong rover, named for the Chinese god of fire, will investigate Mars. for at least three months.

The rovers weigh around 240 kilogramsThey have six wheels and four solar panels and can move over the surface of Mars at 200 meters per hour.

It carries scientific instruments that will be used to collect information about the composition of the planet’s surface and its geological structure and climate.

With its first landing on Mars, China wants to catch up with The United States, which has already sent several research devices to travel the planet.

The sovietic Union had a successful landing in the 1970s, but eventually lost contact with its probe.

Beijing has steadily expanded its space program in recent years and has missions planned for decades to come.

The Chinese mission is one of three flights to Mars that launched from Earth last summer. The other launches were from the United Arab Emirates and the United States, which managed to land the rover Perseverance in February.