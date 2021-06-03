The first reviews of the Warren File 3 are not so good

File Warren 3 is very close to its premiere and is one of the most anticipated horror films of this 2021. However, the first reviews do not leave it well stopped.

Apparently, the Warren File 3 is not on the same level as the other terrifying films in the series. According to specialized critics, those who have already had the opportunity to see this new film, this new title “manages to be interesting thanks to Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.” Unfortunately, this gives us to understand that the third installment of the franchise would leave much to be desired. Here we tell you what the other critics say.

There were many critics who were not happy with the Warren File 3. One of them is David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter, who assures that “although the story would have developed based on real interactions that Lorraine Warren had over the years , the accumulation of supernatural chaos becomes overwhelmingly absurd. ” For its part, the famous medium Variety also agrees and states that “Annabelle, the nun, the devil, her face in the mirror: in a ‘Warren File’ film, the forces of evil are presented as ‘real’, but they seem as real as the stalls of a fun and terrifying amusement ride. Or, in this case, a not so funny one. “

For its part, The Playlist is much more direct and ensures that this third part is “artistically inert and boring”, and IndieWire ends with its “most terrifying thing about Warren File 3 is the possibility that it opens the door to more of this, and less than what made the series so attractive in the beginning. “

Are we facing a bad film?

Although Warren File 3 did not receive the best reviews regarding its terrifying side, many applaud the work of the protagonists and that of the director, Michael Chaves. An example is Meagan Navarro from Bloody Disgusting who explains that “Chaves takes Wan’s reins and comes out ahead, providing a completely different experience that still feels like a warm reunion with our favorite horror couple.”

Finally, the Los Angeles Times adds that the film “hits the mark on occasion, albeit less consistently or surprisingly than its predecessors.” The film opens on June 4.