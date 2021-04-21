The first reviews of ‘Shadow and bone’ advance a new triumph for Netflix, and a gift for fans of the books

On Friday, April 23, the first season of ‘Shadow and bone’ lands on Netflix, which begins to adapt the Grishaverso novels written by Leigh Bardugo. The books have been a real success and what has been seen of the series so far indicates that the streaming platform wants to bet heavily on it. Some media have already begun to publish the criticisms of the eight episodes that make up the first season, and it is very likely that we are facing another phenomenon.

First a bit of context. Eric Heisserer (‘Blind’) has been in charge of converting the first novel of the saga, and part of ‘Six of Crows’, another of the Grishaverso books. It takes us to the kingdom of Ravka, a territory inspired by imperial Russia. There we will meet Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a young woman who discovers that she is a Grisha, a person with magical abilities, hers specifically is to invoke the light. General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), capable of summoning darkness, welcomes her as an apprentice because he believes that together they could destroy the Nocéano, a mass of darkness that separates them from the rest of the world.

Almost all the reviews already published coincide in praising the adaptation of Bardugo’s work because they flee from the literal conversion and modify what is necessary to take advantage of the benefits of the audiovisual medium, even going so far as to improve the books. For example, they like that the story is not told in the first person, like the books, and they believe that making Alina explicitly mixed-race (not specified in the books) adds a lot to their story, giving her a reason to feel isolated. The changes will also be stimulating for readers who already know this universe.

A gift for fans, too complex for newcomers?

Perhaps newbies have a bit of difficulty entering the Grishaverso, as Polygon points out in his review: “‘Shadow and Bone’ is a series designed for those who love books, and risks alienating new viewers who may not want to keep upThey believe that the series spits out too much lore and too many terms at a high speed, failing to emulate the ease of the writer to create a universe in which it is very easy to enter. However, the rest of the criticism is quite positive, highlighting a Satisfactory climax and good development of character relationships Screen Rant also highlights the cast’s performances and they believe the series does manage to create a universe with a lot of potential, a “real and tangible” world.

IGN believes that ‘Shadow and Bone’ is again another success in the field of fantasy for Netflix, which is capable of entertaining without sacrificing the darkest part of the books. What they do point out is that the mix of the first book in the saga and that of ‘Six of Crows’ does not always end up working, with plots that end up “feeling a bit abrupt or out of place.” They also applaud the additions that the series makes to the novels and highlight the moments of humor. They also say that the series has a very acceptable technical bill despite not having a budget like ‘Game of Thrones’. CNET are perhaps the least enthusiastic and still consider the series “admirably ambitious, even when parts of it don’t quite work out.” They consider it a “sure hit”. Like IGN, they also believe that so much mixing sometimes makes it seem like “two different series” mixed into one. But they believe this season is “a promising start.”

If these reviews have convinced you, remember that On Friday, April 23, the first season of ‘Shadow and Bone’ will be available on Netflix.