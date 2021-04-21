the first results of the research are encouraging

Intensive research has led to several covid-19 vaccines only one year after the declaration of the pandemic. These vaccines have shown a high degree of effectiveness and a profile of safety favorable in the studies, which have allowed its authorization in the European Union.

With the extensive use of available vaccines, pharmacovigilance programs have been launched. These have the objective of detecting possible adverse effects not observed in clinical trials and that, due to their low frequency, are only revealed with the use of vaccines in large populations. Some events of the type are currently under investigation. thromboembolic observed after administration of viral vector-based vaccines. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has warned, after the first investigations, that the risk / benefit balance of these vaccines continues to be favorable and has not established limitations of use.

Covid -19 especially affects older people. After age 60, the risk increases, and more as age increases. The available vaccines have made it possible to address the priority set for the first phase, that of reducing the incidence of serious disease and deaths among the most vulnerable, the elderly. At the beginning of the second quarter of 2021 it is already possible to observe the first positive effects of vaccination among the residents elderly in institutions dedicated to their care.

The research is being carried out in a phased manner: firstly adolescents, then children between 5 and 11 years old and, finally, those under this age

The greater availability of vaccines from this second quarter of the year will allow a significant boost to vaccination.

Available vaccines are authorized in people 16 years old and up (or 18, depending on the type of vaccine). Now is the time to take a step forward and look back at the child population, children and adolescents below those ages.

Research on covid-19 vaccines in children and adolescents has been underway for a few months. By explicit requirement of the EMA, pharmaceutical companies involved in the development of covid-19 vaccines with an interest in being evaluated in the European Union had to contemplate specific research plans for the pediatric population. This is developing in a staggered manner, firstly adolescents from 12 to 16 (or 17) years of age, then boys and girls from 5 to 11 years old and, finally, those under this age.

Trials already underway

Addressing the 12 to 16-year-old group first is due to epidemiological and other operational reasons. Among the child population, and apart from the youngest – infants under one year of age – it is adolescents who have suffered the highest incidence of the disease and its serious forms. In this population group, due to their physiological characteristics, it is expected that the use of known vaccines will follow a pattern of efficacy and safety similar to that observed in adults without the need to test changes in dose and vaccine guidelines.

The results of the trials in minors are robust, as all cases of infection have occurred in the placebo group

Virtually all known vaccines, even those pending final evaluation and eventual approval in the European Union, are undergoing studies in children and adolescents. What’s more, one of them, the vaccine Comirnaty —The most used so far in Spain—, has already announced, although only in a preliminary way through a press release, results that, as expected, are very encouraging.

Based on this preliminary notification of results, the Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer & BioNTech) has been tested in a group of 2,260 adolescents aged 12-15 years. Of these, half have received the vaccine and the other half only one placebo —An inactive substance although with the same appearance and in the same way as the vaccine— and, in addition, the procedure has been randomized and blind for participants and researchers —to ensure that particular biases do not interfere with the interpretation of the results.

Teenagers participate in discussion

The results are, so far, solid, as all cases of infection have occurred in the placebo group, which would yield a provisional figure of vaccine efficacy 100%. A profile of reactogenicity – Vaccine reactions such as pain at the injection site, general malaise, fever, etc., and safety similar to the older population already studied, that is to say, favorable.

As announced by the promoters of the Comirnaty vaccine, they have submitted an authorization request to the US drug regulatory agency, and they plan to do so shortly before the EMA as well.

The vaccination of children and adolescents has extra requirements of safety and respect for ethical, social and legal requirements

Research in children and adolescents has certain peculiarities compared to adults, above all, extra requirements for safety and respect for ethical requirements, social and legal protection of children’s rights. Parents or legal guardians must give consent after being informed in detail of the details of the study, its advantages and disadvantages. Also adolescents should be informed and participate in the discussion with your family and the research team, adapting the information to their level of understanding.

Why it is important to vaccinate them

The possible vaccination of children and adolescents, assuming its efficacy and high safety are proven, could have a positive impact on the evolution of the pandemic, for several reasons. First, it would prevent most cases of severe illness and death from COVID-19 in children. These cases are fortunately very rare, but trying to avoid them is definitely worth it.

Second, it would help reduce the incidence of infection in the community, which, in turn, would reduce the transmission and risk of exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the population as a whole. Although it is still too early to affirm this categorically, everything indicates that vaccinated people do not transmit the infection to others easily or do so less frequently and with a lower viral load. It is probably not possible to eradicate the virus, but it is possible to control its spread in the community, for which the percentage of the non-immunized population must be reduced to a minimum.

In Spain, more than a hundred children with covid-19 have needed admission to intensive care and 8% of them have died

With the vaccination of children and adolescents, therefore, a double objective would be achieved: the protection of themselves against a small but certain risk – more than a hundred children have needed admission to an intensive care unit and 8% of they have died from this infection — and the added protection of other vulnerable people of their social environment, including their grandparents, grandmothers and other family members.

East solidarity component of vaccines it is also patent with other traditional childhood vaccines, such as rubella, which aims to avoid serious cases of fetal involvement in the event of infection of a pregnant woman, that of the pneumococcus in young children and the elderly, or also in children meningococci ACWY in adolescents, which in both cases add benefits to the population as a whole to those of their own protection.

Avoid school closings and protect the elderly

Finally, the third reason is that it would allow to address the opening of the school activity with greater security. Avoiding school closings, and, in general, interruptions of face-to-face educational activity, is a priority. School closings have important effects on the child development, effects that are difficult to measure but with the potential to limit personal growth and the expectations of integral development of children and adolescents. In addition, they engage attention to special needs of certain groups of children and deepen the inequality and discrimination of those from less favored families.

Parents, families, children and adolescents themselves should and can be sure that the covid-19 vaccination, once authorized vaccines are available for this in this age group, will be very safe and effective. for themselves, and that it will contribute to curbing the tragic effects of the pandemic on the population as a whole.

Angel Hernandez Merino is a Primary Care pediatrician, Madrid. Spanish Association of Primary Care Pediatrics (AEPap). Member of the Vaccine Advisory Committee of the AEP.