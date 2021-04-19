The first ‘rebel’ footballers appear

Bruno Fernandes, a player for Manchester United, one of the founding clubs of the European Super League, posted on Instagram that “dreams cannot be bought”, in reference to that competition.

The Portuguese footballer shared a post by Daniel Podence, a Wolverhampton Wanderers player, who criticized the new competition and recalled legendary moments from the Champions League such as Zidane’s volley, Kaka’s goal at Old Trafford or Liverpool’s comeback in Istanbul.

Bruno Fernandes in the penalty kick against Granada

Fernandes shared a photo of Podence and added the phrase “dreams can’t be bought.” Manchester United is one of the founding clubs of the competition and Ed Woodward, one of its owners, vice president of the new tournament.

Joao Cancelo also shared the same message from Podence on social media, being the second player from a team participating in the super league to position himself against it.