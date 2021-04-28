The first real expulsion of ‘Survivors’ will take place on Thursday

What seemed to be expulsion drills in Survivors 2021 will cease to be, because this Thursday, for the first time in the edition, one of the contestants will have to return to Spain. But who will it be?

The audience will be in charge of deciding on three possibilities: Antonio Canales, Lola or the one chosen to leave the contest between the three nominees next Thursday. This is how Carlos Sobera, presenter of Survivors: in no man’s land, has advanced it, a debate that is broadcast on Tuesdays at 22:00 on Telecinco, although then it goes to Cuatro.

Tom Brusse, Palito Dominguín and Alejandro Albalá remain nominated

The news comes after, in said program, Gianmarco Onestini will be saved from the nomination for the second time. This leaves Palito Dominguín, Tom Brusse and Alejandro Albalá in the trigger. The latter, in addition, has been voted to spend a few days on the stranded ship.

“If someone is bothered by my smile … nothing happens”, celebrated the Italian to be saved. “I hope they save me a third time. It would be an immense joy, because here there are very strong teammates too,” added an optimistic Brusse.

“I am calm. I trust the public and if I deserve to save myself, I will continue. I prefer to stay positive and I hope to stay, I really want to“Dominguín acknowledged. We will have to wait on Thursday to see who will stay one more week.