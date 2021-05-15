The first reactions to ‘Cruella’ surrender to Emma Stone and applaud the film: “Absolutely divine”

In a few days, one of Disney’s most iconic villains will return to theaters. Just like ‘Maleficent’, a box office success, ‘Cruella’ will present us with the unknown origin story of the perfidious Cruella de Vil, the woman who wanted to murder a lot of Dalmatian puppies to make herself a coat. Become a fashion victim, Emma Stone stars in the Craig Gillespie film that we will see in theaters and on Disney + (paying the Premium Access extra).

Journalists have already had the opportunity to see the film, and have already shared their first impressions on Twitter. Remember that these first messages are always very enthusiastic and highlight only the positive, but the truth is that the reactions are very, very favorable. They call the film “iconic”, “divine” and “possibly the surprise of the summer”.

Wicked competition

Those who win the most applause are the two protagonists: Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. Together they are “an iconic pair” and have a “wicked charm”. Some even say that Stone is “perfection” like Cruella de Vil, and that we already had Glenn Close. The wardrobe and that “anti-Disney” air also monopolize the attention of the press.

There are 2 queens in #Cruella. Emma Stone & Emma Thompson both shine in a battle of who is more wicked. Ridiculously entertaining, this story of my favorite Disney Villain, is a visual feast of 1970s London and high fashion. The film is too long, but I raise my glass to Cruella. pic.twitter.com/EokM9AHFCY ? Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) May 14, 2021

CRUELLA tells the origin story of one of Disney’s greatest villains with a 70s punk rock style, a splash of DC comic book madness & a lot of camp. Emma Stone & Emma Thompson tear into their roles with wicked charm while the costumes are to die for! The de Vil Wears Prada indeed! pic.twitter.com/E28Lhnup3s ? Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 14, 2021

#Cruella is one of Disney’s strongest live-action remakes that gives an updated origin story for a new age whilst showcasing breathtaking fashion. Emma Stone is wildly entertaining in the titular role as she fully commits to the villain persona in a fearless & bold performance. pic.twitter.com/cK583U6Ow5 ? DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 14, 2021

#Cruella is a wickedly fun watch w / amazing costumes & an epic soundtrack. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are exceptionally evil & hilarious, and they make the movie memorable. Also, Paul Walter Hauser steals scenes, as he tends to do. It’s like a Disneyfied DEVIL WEARS PRADA pic.twitter.com/dUSjlVlgsu ? Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 14, 2021

Cruella could be the biggest surprise of the summer. Bold, dark, & wonderfully anti-Disney. Emma Stone is perfection as Cruella. Hair & Makeup, Production Design & Costume Design are sure bets for Oscars noms. Paul Walter Hauser is terrific and Winks the dog is adorable. #Cruella pic.twitter.com/zPCdFXSGL3 ? Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 14, 2021

#Cruella is absolutely divine. Deliciously devilish, wonderfully wicked, undeniably outrageous. Emma Stone & Emma Thompson are truly an iconic pairing & they play it to the hilt. Costume designer Jenny Beavan deserves 3rd billing. Plus, it’s got a killer soundtrack. @cruella pic.twitter.com/N5UFEnmSr1 ? Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 14, 2021

I generally have 0 interest in live-action remakes and / or villain origin stories but … have seen #Cruella and it’s SO FRIGGIN GOOD. Slaps so hard my face is still beet-red a day later. If Devil Wears Prada meets The Witches meets Death Becomes Her sounds like your jam, see it. pic.twitter.com/CqPsOHAJnG ? Joel Meares (@joelmeares) May 14, 2021

CRUELLA is spectacular fun. A bit long in the tooth at 2h 15m but loved Emmas Stone and Thompson chewing and gnashing at the scenery with glee. Gorgeously costumed by Jenny Beaven, an exciting score by Nicholas Britell and Paul Walter Hauser is absolutely hilarious. #Cruella ? Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) May 14, 2021

#Cruella is ICONIC. Emma Stone / Emma Thompson are a devious match whose performances test the boundaries of a Disney film. Add in the costumes (perfect), production design (perfect) + a 1-eyed dog w / a pirate eye-patch (PERFECTION) and you got yourself some dark Disney magic. pic.twitter.com/OVTISRjCZZ ? Shannon ?? (@shannon_mcgrew) May 14, 2021

‘Cruella’ opens in theaters and on Disney + on May 28. In addition to Stone and Thompson, the cast includes Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong.