The first reaction of Toni Cantó after the blow from the Constitutional Court: Venezuela!

He sang, a few weeks ago, when he was still from Ciudadanos (Photo: Europa Press News via Europa Press via Getty Images)

Justice has spoken and Toni Cantó will not finally go on the electoral list of Isabel Díaz Ayuso on 4-M. The brand new signing of the Madrilenian president, former Citizen and of more acronyms, was going to appear in the fifth position, but the Constitutional Court has ruled that it does not.

The judicial ‘fight’ to see if Cantó could appear in the PP candidacy concludes after a chain of appeals between the PSOE, the popular and even the Prosecutor’s Office. The High Court ruled that it does not meet the registration requirements prior to the census closure, set on January 1, 2021.

As soon as the decision of the Constitutional Court was known, Toni Cantó has published a tweet where he reproduces some words from his ex-boss? Diaz Ayuso. He does not say a word about his candidacy, nor about the court itself. It only deals with one issue: Venezuela.

After Ayuso’s clip, the voice of a Venezuelan appears addressing a large group of people in Madrid: “I give a house in Caracas, who wants a house in Caracas so that they can live communism. Come, communists, pa´Caracas. Here in Madrid it’s easy to be a communist, asshole ”.

Those who have spoken about his electoral setback have been his followers and the many who have responded to the original tweet:

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Cristina Pardo’s question that has made Toni Cantó stammer after his serious accusation of Pedro Sánchez

Almeida’s statement about Toni Cantó that has left Ana Pastor stunned

Toni Cantó surprises even Susanna Griso by sending this message to Ciudadanos voters

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.