It has been the operator Cox Enterprises the one that has launched a service called Elite Gamer than improves latency of users with game servers up to 32%. The service does not offer a higher Internet speed to play, but rather reduces ping by a few key milliseconds when you are playing games like shooters.

$ 7 a month for having less ping

The service is charged additionally to users, with a price of Additional $ 7 a month for the first computer, and an additional $ 5 for the rest. With this, the operator promises users the fastest way for their connections in games, with response times that will never exceed 60 ms throughout the United States, where we remember that there are three time zones of how big it is.

According to the operator, the service redirects traffic through the “public Internet” efficiently once it leaves their networks and the traffic is not managed by them. The improvement in latency will depend on the location of the user, the traffic there is, and the game they are playing. Luckily, the service offers a dashboard with analytics data to see the real improvement.

Cox does not specify what technology it uses

This service differs from what we found a few years ago with operators like Jazztel, which offered fastpath instead of inverleaving. With interleaving, packets are rearranged on arrival, as they are divided into small packages so that they reach the destination more easily. If any are lost, you just have to resend a packet instead of all the entire information. However, tens of ms were added in the process. With fastpath that was not done, since the reordering system that implements the TCP / IP protocol, and the information was reorganized faster, although in exchange for a slower Internet speed.

The software that the user installs on their PC identifies the type of traffic and the game that is being used, in addition to analyze traffic pattern of the client to be able to decide the way in which to take the information. Beyond that, Cox doesn’t go into too much detail on how its ping reduction technology works, but it would be interesting to know if it can also be applied to fiber optic connections from other countries around the world to reduce latency in games.