The fight for racial equality in the United States has been a long battle. Everyone knows Jackie Robinson’s history with the Dodgers and the importance of his legacy, but those who came after him did not get a rosy road.
Robinson endured a lot after making history on April 15, 1947, when he became the first black player to debut in MLB. However, his talent and personality earned him the respect of the public.
Today In 1972: The Los Angeles Dodgers remove uniform numbers for the first time in a ceremony at Dodger Stadium. The three players chosen for the honor are Jackie Robinson (42) Roy Campanella (39) & Sandy Koufax (32)
The next African-American player to play in the Major Leagues, also with the Dodgers, was a right-handed pitcher named Dan Bankhead.
He did it first than the legendary Satchel Paige, the best pitcher in the Black Leagues, but he did not debut in the majors until 1948 with the Indians.
Bankhead was not only a good pitcher, he was also able to hit and steal bases. However, he was a victim of his time.
A son of his reported that he did not have a more successful career because he was overwhelmed by the fear of hitting a white player and the repercussions that this could have.
Many remember Roy Campanella, but the Dodgers receiver was just the sixth African American player in the big leagues. Before him, they had worn a uniform in the majors Robinson, Larry Doby, Hank Thompson, Willard Brown and Bankhead.
On August 26, 1947 the history of the Major Leagues would be divided again: Dan Bankhead became the first pitcher of color to step on the Big Top, debuting with the Brooklyn Dodgers
The New York Yankees took a while to overcome the racial barrier, and it wasn’t until 1955 that they had their first player of color, Elston Howard.
Separate mention deserves Frank Robinson, who was the first black player chosen as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and also became the first African-American manager in the majors, when in 1975 he led the Cleveland Indians.