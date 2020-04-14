We have known for a long time that, in the future, Google plans to develop its own processors with which to give life to the devices that make up your hardware catalog, including those Pixel series smartphones. And although over the past few years we have been hearing rumors and indications that Google has entered the semiconductor sector, year after year we continue to witness the arrival of Pixel terminals equipped with the latest generation of Qualcomm processors. But that may be about to change.

According to a rumor echoed by the Axios portal, Google is already immersed in the development of its own mobile processor, the process would be in such an advanced phase that it is even rumored with the possibility that the Pixels of 2021 were the first in having this processor.

This is “Whitechapel”, Google’s own processor developed together with Samsung

Apparently, the chip in question is being developed under a project known as “Whitechapel”. It is collaborating with Samsung –In particular, with the division in charge of the development of the Exynos processors–.

Of this chip it is said that would of course be based on ARM technology and it would have 8 cores. In addition, it would be manufactured in a format of 5 nanometers and somehow, it will be “optimized to work with Google’s artificial intelligence technologies.” One of the advantages provided in this regard would be a better performance of the “always on” mode of Google Assistant on Pixel devices.

The source claims that Google’s intention would be introduce this new processor with Google Pixel phones from 2021, and later the idea is to also use it as a device processor Chromebook. Although not confirmed, previous clues have suggested that this processor developed in collaboration with Samsung would have two cores based on ARM’s new Cortex A78 technology, two A76 cores, and four Cortex A55 intended for energy saving.

“In recent weeks, Google received its first working versions of the chip. However, the chips designed by Google are not expected to be ready to bring Pixel phones to life until next year. Later versions of the Google chip could power Chromebooks, but they are probably even further away. ”

This would not be the first time that Google participates in the processor design and development for Pixel series models. In 2017, the company introduced the chip in its Pixel 2 Pixel Visual Core, an image co-processor developed in collaboration with Intel, which over the last few years has been in charge of enabling some of the functions of the photographic experience of the Pixel series models. With the Pixel 4 series, this chip evolved to become Pixel Neural Core, able to perform other jobs beyond those related to photography.

However, the development of own processor it would be something totally different. In the first place, because Google could stop depending to a certain extent on Qualcomm – except that it would continue to need the resources of the California giant when it comes to being provided with modems – a company that today has a monopoly in the industry of mobile processors. And on the other, because a movement of this type would give Google almost complete control over the hardware of its mobile devices, in a similar way that Apple has it on its own.

