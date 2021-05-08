The first photos of Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee and Lily James as Pamela Anderson come out

One of the most famous viral videos from when the internet was still very young is the home pornographic video of Tommy lee and Pamela Anderson. The video was uploaded by Seth warshavsky from Internet Entertainment Group. He was the pioneer of pornography on the web. For this reason, he was involved in filtering images and videos of celebrities for years.

Hulu has decided to make a miniseries called Pam & Tommy, which is going to be based on that famous scandal. Lily James is going to play Pamela anderson already Tommy lee will bring Sebastian Stan to life. What we know at the moment is that he is going to focus on the impact that the theft and subsequent leakage of that homemade pornographic material had on his marriage. Neither celebrity is involved in this series, so most likely we will see some poetic license and / or things that neither of us would like us to see.

There is one more thing we now know: how both actors characterized as Jones Y Anderson. Sebastian uploaded a couple of photos to Instagram that reveal the look they are going to have in the miniseries. One of them is accompanied by a quote from the controversial drummer:

Love bites:

‘We don’t stop playing because we get old, we get old because we stop playing’ Tommy Lee.

Famous film producer and director Simon Kinberg commented on the photos as follows

More, please. I am obsessed.

Oh, my God

Singer Halsey he just said “Wow.”

Lily james also shared a picture where we can see that it really looks the same as Anderson. He also shared it accompanied by a quote:

It’s great to be a blonde. Because they have low expectations, it’s very easy to surprise people. ‘ Pamela Anderson.

It will be really interesting to see a series that addresses the fact that before it was not criminalized to steal private and confidential images and then upload them to the internet. Today, fortunately, this is a crime, but back then the perpetrators of such acts got away with impunity.

It would be interesting to know what they both think that they are making a film about one of the most complicated moments of their relationship and, in fact, the guilt that something that was already turbulent became even more complex. Let’s remember that everything got out of control after this and was completely over when Tommy lee hit the actress with everything and baby in her arms. He spent six months in jail for this action.

The twists and turns in their careers are interesting. We just saw Sebastian Stan in Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% on Disney Plus and now we will see him on the company’s other streaming service playing a much more adult and controversial role. The same can be said for Lily james. Her first big role in the cinema was in the remake of Disney’s Cinderella and now we will see her play Pamela anderson. Both have made interesting decisions in that regard.

Speaking of controversial acts and interesting career decisions, Sebastian Stan recently shared a nude photo to promote his new film Monday. It was soon revealed that this was not done to attract attention; it’s just a movie with lots of scenes like that. The actor shared his stance on appearing as God brought him to the on-screen world:

If it’s true and makes sense, then that’s fine. Obviously, trust was a big thing here. I knew we were trying to tell such an honest description of a relationship that we were going to be open to what that meant, as long as it remained true and made sense.

