Apple has developed a plan for the return of its employees to Apple Park, which, as we have seen, consists of two stages. After the return of the essential personnel for the operation of the company the first phase will begin generally this coming June 15, according to a memorandum sent to employees.

A progressive and careful lap

According to Bloomberg, Apple has informed employees that the first phase will be very limited and that only a select group of people will be allowed to return to campus on specific days and depending on their positions. Remember that some employees, especially hardware engineers for whom it is impossible to work remotely, started going back to their offices in May, but now Apple is going to kick off its two-phase plan to get more employees back.

Apple has been tremendously careful in allowing employees to return to offices, so while the two-phase plan remains the primary schedule around the world and in other offices outside of Silicon Valley, the first phase has already begun. . Usually the second phase is expected to start in July, although with adaptable dates as the situation evolves.

To employees who return to their positions, both in Apple Park and in the entire office complex that Apple has in the Bay Area, will be offered an optional coronavirus test, while taking temperature at the accesses will be mandatory. Apple has explained to users that a limit will be set on the number of people allowed in buildings and other work areas and that masks will be mandatory at all times.

According to Bloomberg sources, with WWDC scheduled for June 22, most employees will begin to work on related and necessary projects for its celebration, including various company executives.

Some top Apple executives, as well as engineers working on hardware and software, have spent time in the office as the company prepares for a series of new product launches in the second half of 2020. A small part of the staff remained active. during the Covid-19 closing period.

Other companies like Facebook and Google will leave their employees at home until the end of the year and others like Twitter or Square will offer permanent remote jobs at the choice of their workers. In this sense, it should be remembered that the companies we mention, and with which we commonly compare Apple, are companies focused exclusively on software. Apple is preparing several hardware releases, such as the rumored redesigned iMac that clearly cannot be developed remotely.

Apple was the first company to set an example by closing its stores quickly and now, with employees returning to their offices, again shows that productivity can be safely returned to by taking appropriate action.

