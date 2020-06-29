It is an SUV of up to seven seats with modularity inspired by minivans

It has a 1.5 Turbo engine with a 146 horsepower CVT change

The Dongfeng DFSK 580 is the first car of the Chinese giant that is marketed in Spain. It is an SUV with seven seats inside whose engine, which can run on gasoline or LPG, develops 146 horsepower. It currently sells from 19,170 euros for large families.

He Dongfeng DFSK 580 It is a large seven-seat SUV that marks the debut of the Chinese manufacturer in Spain. The signature gives as one of its basic characteristics the interior modularity, inspired by what the minivans offered. But perhaps what is most surprising is that its dynamic qualities live up to the demands of the European market.

Its engine is a 1.5-liter, 146 horsepower turbo combined with a continuous speed variator –CVT–. It can run on both gasoline and LPG, which entitles you to the DGT Eco Label.

It should not surprise us the arrival of Dongfeng Spain or other European markets just 50 years after its birth. Until very recently, Chinese firms, including their largest groups, focused on the local market. The first products they tried to export to mature western markets were not well received, but have reacted quickly.

The growth of Chinese firms has been spectacular. The fact of having a potential market that represents 40% of the world population, that demands automotive, which is increasingly demanding and that this market has been practically closed to large Western groups – except if they produced in China and associated with one of the large local groups – it is a base that has catapulted them from initial products that could be defined as obsolete.

This scenario has allowed them to burn stages. They have been able to access the technology, not only of the product but of its manufacture. And their tremendous capitalization has even allowed them to control or become the benchmark shareholder of some European brands. So, Dongfeng is one of the first shareholders of PSA and manufactures in China for Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Kia, Honda and Nissan.

We have previously referred to the requirements of the European market. They are not only dynamic and comfortable, they are also safety or equipment requirements. ABS, ESP, traction control, emergency braking assistant, tire pressure control system or the camera with rear sensor for maneuvers are part of its equipment.

Inside of Dongfeng DFSK 580 we realize that it is committed to connectivity: multifunction touch screen, on-board computer, dual air conditioning, heated exterior mirrors, etc. But also leather upholstery in its ergonomic seats, 17-inch alloy wheels or led lights. It can even have a sliding sunroof.

Dongfeng claims that its SUV is a product with ‘premium’ equipment at a basic price. He DFK 580 It measures 4.68 meters, is 1.84 meters wide and its height is 1.71 meters, but you will have to wait to know all its details and try it.

DONGFENG DFSK 580: PRICES

The starting price of the new Dongfeng DFSK 580 in Spain 19,170 euros if financed with the brand or 21,670 if paid in cash. These figures are valid only for large families. If it is not, the initial price with financing is 21,995 euros and 24,495 without it. In any case, it has a seven-year or 100,000-kilometer guarantee.

