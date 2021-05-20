“The first part is done, you have to finish it off”

05/20/2021 at 10:41 AM CEST

The center forward of Betis, Borja Iglesias, has considered that the team, sixth classified with 58 points, has fulfilled the first objective of guaranteeing its European classification and that now it must finish playing in the Europa League in its last league match next Saturday in Balaídos against Celta.

“The first half is done, but I think we have to finish it off,” said the Galician forward in a statement to the club’s media, who with his ten league goals has been key in Betis’ European classification, with the same points as him. seventh, Villarreal, and one of the Royal Society who is fifth.

Betis has guaranteed, at least, the Conference League, although it is played in Balaídos to be in the Europa League, for which it must tie the sixth place against Villarreal, who plays against Real Madrid that hurries their options to the title, or try the fifth round against a Real Sociedad that plays its last game against Osasuna.

“If we do our thing, we will be competing in the Europa League next season, which is the most important thing. I think we had a difficult time where things weren’t going the way we all wanted,” he said Borja Iglesias, who returns to the stadium where he played until Zaragoza signed him in 2016.

The compostelano tip said that in 2021 the sensations have been “very positive” despite the fact that he believes they could have achieved more points for the many draws of the Betic team, although he stressed that “it is worthy of admiration and to see how it has turned around to the situation “in the second round completed by the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini.

About the match against Celta, Borja Iglesias He stated that “it is super nice to play with your fans in front of you again”, although he stressed that “it has to weigh more to be ambitious”, to know what is being played and to end the season with a win, which “will be important: we want to go to win, “he asserted.

He highlighted the role played by the Betic fans in the European classification and said that, just as Beticismo hit the bus from outside, the players did the same from inside: “seeing how they turn despite the difficulties that exist is to be appreciated a lot, “he said.

About the work of PellegriniHe indicated that “he has tried to impose the idea he has” and tried to make “all” the players participate, whom he has kept “wanting to participate” and “has managed it very well.”

“The predisposition of the group has been very good at all times. Putting these two things together, the results have been seen,” he said. Borja Iglesias among other positive aspects of the Chilean coach’s first year on the Villamarín bench.