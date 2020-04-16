Hugo López-Gatell reported that the maximum peak of the coronavirus transmission intensity could occur between May 8 and 10.

Although technically Mexico is not generally in Phase 3 by Covid-19, Hugo López-Gatell stressed that, given the transmission intensity, There are areas that should already be treated as if they were in such a situation.

“There are no general phases for the country; when we declared phase 2, we decided to declare it because we had anticipated about 15 days before general, national measures, “said the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion during the morning conference.

He explained that Phase 3, which will be impossible not to reach, is defined by the territorial generalization of the transmission and not the number of cases.

“If we look at it by subregions, we have regions such as the Valley of Mexico and metropolitan areas where we have the dispersion corresponding to Phase 3, but we do not have a single Phase 3 at the national level. Possibly the time will come when we say: we are already in Phase 3 ”, he explained.

López-Gatell said that with the information that is currently available, once again the authorities are anticipating and that the possible dates for Mexico to live the maximum transmission intensity peak of the virus range from May 8 and 10.

“That brings us to the duration of the epidemic, I make it clear, we are projecting the first cycle of the epidemic, which it would be extended to exhaust nearly 95 percent of the cases, expected on June 25, with a continuity thread with very low transmission, which lasts for several more weeks ”, he explained.

“This is the prediction for this first cycle, if measures are maintained according to schedule. Community mitigation measures that involve staying home, “he stressed.

López-Gattel indicated that the more than seven groups of academics and experts with whom they worked on said projections shared the following recommendations:

-Maintain the National Day of Healthy Distance until May 30.

-Ensure the proper implementation and compliance with sanitary security measures.

–Regionalize the intensity of these measures (between municipalities with more and fewer coronavirus cases).

–Segment mobility in national territoryIn other words, implement geographic containment mechanisms so that people who live in areas with low or no transmission remain there, and vice versa, so that those who live in areas with high transmission do not go to those with low transmission, because this would transport infections.

-Keep even after May 30 protection with these measures of healthy distance in older adults, those with chronic diseases and pregnant women.