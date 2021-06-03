The First Online Wellness Service for Latinos Worldwide Created by Latina Therapists

OpcionYo launches an online service that offers accessible and quality care for Latinos

OpcionYo empowers Latinos to live #TuMundoMejor every day

OpcionYo, the world’s first online wellness service for Latinos created by Latina therapists, empowers its members to focus on their daily wellness. With accessible virtual sessions, OpcionYo overcomes the traditional barriers of access to health care and wellness for Latinos. Latinos now have therapy, life coaching, and nutritional counseling at their fingertips from qualified experts who speak their language and understand their culture.

Unlike other popular virtual therapy services, OpcionYo understands and identifies with the Latino culture. As Latina therapists, the founders of the company bring diverse life experiences as Latinas and know that cultural connection is essential to building relationships of trust and great impact with members. In addition to therapist-member relationships, OpcionYo believes that community is just as important to building a better life and creating a better world. For this reason, OpcionYo offers both online individual and group therapy sessions that give its members the opportunity to develop real relationships that transform their lives with other Latinos around the world.

The community is the basis of OpcionYo. The inspiration for OpcionYo from co-founder and CEO Daniela Sichel began when she found herself without community support as she faced the challenges of balancing her life as a Latina, therapist, mother, and immigrant. “Since I was a child in Venezuela, to my life and work as a therapist between the United States and Peru, I have experienced all the barriers that limit Latinos around the world to focus on their mental and physical well-being. However, thanks to my life experiences, I was able to create a solution and Latinos around the world now have access to a community that allows them to choose their own well-being every day through OpcionYo, “said Daniela.

OpcionYo understands that finances are a great barrier for Latinos to take care of their emotional well-being; therefore, the company offers a variety of prices for its sessions. “Our mission at OpcionYo is to democratize access to wellness by offering quality services and products to transform the lives of Latinos and improve their world, regardless of their financial situation. Instead of having to pay high amounts for monthly memberships, we offer options for low cost so members can pay for each session. Regardless of which option a member chooses, they will get the same opportunity to live a better life, “explained Giancarlo Molero, co-founder and CMO.

About OpcionYo

OpcionYo was founded in November 2019 by Latina therapists Mariana Morales and Daniela Sichel with the idea of ​​bringing together the best specialists in psychology, nutrition and coaching to empower Latinos around the world to focus on their well-being through accessible care and quality. OpcionYo’s mission is to democratize access to wellness by offering quality services and products to transform the lives of Latinos. OpcionYo is for everyone: whether you are dealing with a crisis or looking for a better life. #YourBestWorld

