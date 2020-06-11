There are only a few months left for the PlayStation 5 to go on sale, but we hardly know anything about it, beyond the characteristics of the hardware.

External circumstances such as the covid-9 or the racial protests of the United States have been rejecting the presentation event. Until now, the only thing we knew about was the PS5 gamepad. But we already have here the first official PS5 games, its great asset to prevail over the spectacular Xbox Series X, which a priori will be slightly more powerful.

Its great strength has always been its games, and today it has played hard. He opened the presentation with a remaster: GTA V improved and expanded for PS5, without giving more details. The first big news has been the Spider-Man by Miles Morales. But the first great exclusive game of the event has been Gran Turismo 7, with a spectacular graphic improvement, and the addition of the desired Campaign Mode, which was sorely missed in previous games.

The return of Ratchet & Clank with his new adventure Rift Apart, that opens the option to change universes (worlds) instantly. A sample of the instantaneous load of assets that PS5 boasts.

Destruction AllStars is an arcade racing game where anything goes (including smashing enemies with weapons and punches) to win.

One of the most desired will be Horizon Forbidden West, the continuation of the spectacular Horizon Zero Dawn, with a new continent, and new metal beasts to tame and control. It looks amazing on PS4.

Project Athia is a Square Enix project exclusive to ps5, in what seems like a new medieval IP, with a protagonist with superpowers and supernatural dragons.

Sackboy to Big Adventure It is the return of the cute Sackboy the protagonist of LittleBigPlanet, in what seems like a narrative adventure without the sandbox mode.

Kena Bridge of Spirits It is an adventure that has reminded us of Zelda, but with a female protagonist.

One of the surprises of the event has been the return of Oddworld, the historical PlayStation saga that has shown Oddworld Soulstorm, with a very continuous gameplay, powered by the PS5 graphics.

Plus, the supernatural first-person adventure Ghostwire Tokyo, and another narrative adventure, this time of science fiction, Returnal.

Gearbox has featuring Godfall, an action game that has reminded us of Bayonetta. Hitman iii, the game in which you play an assassin, will be released in January.

Astro’s Playroom It looks like a game based on the great success of virtual reality Astro Bot, but we are not clear if it is only for VR, or will it be playable on a flat screen as well.

Demon’s Souls is a famous hash & slash saga that returns in what looks like a reboot of the franchise.

Arkane returns with what he knows best: a first-person narrative action game with many supernatural powers and some surprises. The game is called DeathLoop.

Resident Evil Village It was another of the surprises of the night. A new survival horror with completely new stories and characters. By 2022, Pragmata is a sci-fi adventure about an astronaut and a girl with superpowers.

Of course, sports games, such as NBA 2K21.

We have also seen some indie games like Goodbye Volcano High, Bugsnax or Little Devil.

In summary, A great selection of games powered by the obvious graphic leap of the new generation, although all of them have dedicated themselves to showing us their technical potential, without delving into aspects such as gameplay or news regarding previous chapters of the sagas.

[NOTICIA EN DESARROLLO]