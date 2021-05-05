The first official images of House of the Dragon are released – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

HBO has unveiled the first official images of ‘House of dragon‘the prequel to’ Game of Thrones’ that just started production a few days ago ahead of its premiere on HBO Max in 2022.

In these first images appear five of the main protagonists of the new series. The first snapshot features Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith, that give life two of the Targaryens. D’Arcy plays the princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s firstborn, is of pure Valyrian blood and is a dragon rider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.

Smith, for his part, is Prince Daemon Targaryen: the younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne. Peerless warrior and dragon rider, Daemon possesses true dragon blood. But it is said that every time a Targaryen is born, the gods flip a coin.

The following image presents Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, the man known as’ The Sea Serpent. Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian line as old as House Targaryen, he is the most famous nautical adventurer in Westerosi history who built his home in a mighty settlement that is even more rich than that of the Lannisters and that boasts of having the largest navy in the world.

The third and last snapshot is starring two other characters Otto Hightower and his daughter Alicent. Olivia Cooke is the Alicent Hightower, the daughter of the Hand of the King and the most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms. He was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his inner circle, mastering both courtly skills and keen political acumen.

Rhys Ifans is Otto Hightower: The Hand of the King, Ser Otto serves with loyalty and fidelity both his king and his kingdom. From his point of view, the greatest threat to the kingdom is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

Based on the novel Fire and Blood by George RR Martin, the series, which takes place 300 years before the events recounted in the eight seasons of GOT, tells the story of House Targaryen and their conquest of Westeros.

Source: Excelsior