The first of ‘X-Men’ in the MCU is in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

The desire to include the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe its filmmakers have always had it. The already Scarlet Witch, protagonist of WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer, 2021), and Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) are children of the mutant Magneto in the comics, a matter that, for now, has not gotten into the plot of this successful saga filmic.

On the other hand, in Iron Man there is an Easter egg on the X-Jet, the superhero plane captained by Professor Charles Xavier; in The Incredible Hulk (Jon Favreau, Louis Leterrier, 2008), another about the government programs Weapons Plus, with which they transformed James “Logan” Howlett into Wolverine; and, in Thor: The Dark World (Alan Taylor, 2013), one more about the mutant supervillain Vulcan.

Welcome to Madripoor

Nevertheless, The first X-Men item to be explicitly introduced to the MCU is in Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Malcolm Spellman, since 2021). This is not obvious to the general public, but comic book readers must have recognized it immediately.

Because the Asian island of Madripoor, to which Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) takes Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in the episode “Power Broker” (1 × 03), is a fundamental and recurring scenario in the adventures of mutants superheroes since number 32 of New Mutants (Chris Claremont and Steve Leialoha, 1985). Of course, the Avengers environment is also tied to their metropolis, but not to the extent of their friends with the x-gen, who established a branch of Mansion X there.

Wolverine at a bar counter

Presumably, the rights to the city of Madripoor would belong to Fox as much as those to the X-Men, and now Disney has them. With their division for millionaires and poor men and criminals in the Hightown and Lowtown districts, Falcon and the Winter Soldier seem to quite respect their comic book essence.

In it, a place for drinks and disco stands out, Lowtown Princess Bar, where Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and Helmut Zemo enter in search of information on the serum that has turned the Flagsless into supersoldiers. It is directed by Selby (Imelda Corcoran) in the series, a woman who does not go around with little girls, but in the Marvel comics it belongs to a certain O’Donnell and, in part, to Tyger Tiger, and is frequented by none other than Logan under the alias of Patch.

