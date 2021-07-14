“The first objective will be to save oneself, then enjoy and learn”

07/14/2021 at 5:58 PM CEST

The Catalan right back Ivan Balliu, who has signed for Rayo Vallecano for the next two seasons, was “grateful” to the Madrid club for the opportunity to play in the First Division and declared that the “First objective will be to save oneself and later to enjoy and learn”.

Balliu, born in the Girona town of Caldes de Malavella 29 years ago, was trained in the Barcelona quarry, eventually playing for the subsidiary under Luis Enrique Martínez and Eusebio Sacristán. In 2013 he left for Portuguese Arouca and then played for French Metz until his return to Spain in August 2018 to sign for Almería.

In the Andalusian team he played 67 games and scored a goal in the last two seasons, in which he played, in both, the promotion of promotion to First.

“I am grateful to Rayo because it gives me the opportunity to play in the First Division. The club has shown interest from the first day they were promoted to First and that’s why I’m really looking forward to it. Now I want to thank the club for the effort and show it on the field, “said Balliu, in statements released by the club.

With one of the lowest budgets in the category, Balliu was realistic when talking about goals.

“First you have to achieve the goal of saving yourself and then I want to be able to enjoy, learn and help my teammates as much as possible. I want to enjoy the category, the city and the club, “confessed Balliu, who was hopeful that he would soon see the Vallecas stadium full.

“If the fans can be inside much better. I know that Rayo’s fans are enormous. When they are inside the stadium they push and squeeze a lot. We are sure to feel them,” he concluded.

Balliu, a two-time international with Albania, arrives at Rayo Vallecano free to fill the position that, predictably, will be vacated by the Peruvian side Luis Advíncula, who is negotiating his transfer to Boca Juniors.