Francisco Flores is one of the four Nicaraguan soccer players active in the First Division of Costa Rica, the only League in America that resumed its activity in times of the coronavirus. The Jicaral Sercoba winger became the first foreign national to score during the pandemic on Saturday.

Francisco Flores scores his first goal with Jicaral Sercoba, who won 5-0 against Nicaraguan Carlos Montenegro’s La U, who did not play. @telemaco_oporta and Santos have action at 7 p.m. Byron Bonilla’s Saprissa plays the Clásico tico on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/8wA1lCy03q – Nectalí M. Zeledón® (@nectalimoraz) May 30, 2020

It may interest you: A player, a coach and a leader in Bolivian soccer die of coronavirus

The national team, who has played the three games in the return of football, took advantage of the last of the multiple opportunities he had in the 5-0 win over La U where the other national, central Carlos Montenegro, who did not played by injury.

Flores’ first chance was born with a shot of almost 30 meters, at minute 13, which crashed into the crossbar. Then he tried again after half an hour (37). This time the occasion originated in a collective action. In a ball divided in the small area, goalkeeper Daniel Cambronero, hesitantly left the ball under pressure from the selected team and another teammate.

Also read: The German League footballer who asks for justice for the murder of George Floyd

The rejection fell to the national and shot to empty goal, but defender Kevin Sancho got in the goal line. When the party was dying the selected one reappeared in the area so as not to miss. He picked up a rebound in the area and with power defined above to decree 5-0 and his first goal with Jicaral, who fights the top positions.