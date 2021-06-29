The first NFT auctioned in Mexico is paid at 110,000 pesos

The first NFT auctioned in Mexico is the work “LIVE”By the contemporary Mexican artist Juan Carlos Del Valle placeholder image.

It is also the first work of “crypto art”Which is auctioned in Latin America for a final price of 5,580 dollars, around 110,880 pesos.

First NFT auctioned in Mexico

The traditional auction house Morton was in charge of organizing the event of the first NFT auctioned in Mexico.

The auction was called “This is Now Contemporary Art Auction”, according to information released by the organizing house.

The work “VIVA” was conceived to “exist and beat eternally” since it is a heart of thick oil brushstrokes.

As Del Valle explained, construction site become the first NFT auctioned in Mexico is a “nod to life and love.”

He explained that the beating heart seeks to recall the vitality in the midst of an era surrounded by death, associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The work, dated May 2021, auction started in 35,000 pesos through the platform Artereum, based on blockchain technology for your encryption.

An unprecedented bid

The bid for the entire catalog, 207 lots in total including the first NFT auctioned in Mexico, was in person and online, through the platform Bidsquare.

According to the auction house, this lot made history by providing openness for collectors to have the opportunity to sample emerging ideas and digital content.

The sale of NFT’s is not new

Christie’s was the first big auction house which put up for sale an NFT work, The First 5,000 Days, by American digital artist Beeple.

Is new digital fever for digital objects that cannot be forged it has an open market of supply and demand.

Even eBay already allows NFT sale, which are based on technology blockchain.

This new generation of digital collectors begins to grow with the idea of ​​having certificates of authenticity of digital files.

It can be a tweet, an image, a drawing, a video, an animation, a text or sound file.

A millionaire market

According to an estimate based on figures from the specialized site NonFungible, the NFTs generated transactions for 2.5 billion dollars in the first five months of 2020.

There are sites like OpenSea or Nifty Gateway that allow artists to sell their works directly.

Collectors can then choose between archive or resell these files in the same world as NFTs.

Some are sold in the millions: The girl “Disaster Girl” sells her meme as NFT at 9.5 mdp

Some digital collectors

Brandon kang, a 25-year-old videographer, owns more than 50 digital files that he displays at home through screens.

This eccentric collector warns netizens that collecting NFTs takes time and that it is necessary to learn how they work to avoid being scammed.

This Californian started his collection in December 2020.

In February of this year, he spent $ 50,000 on “Reflection,” a digital work by the electronic music artist. Feed me.

In less than a year he has digital drawings of emerging artists from monkey heads (Bored Ape), from a can, from a cube, the animation of a car moving along a route.

He has even convinced several of his friends and family to buy NFT.

Kang, who had previously invested in cryptocurrencies, considers that this way of collecting is “maturing” and that in the long term it will be “good to evacuate people who are only there to make a profit.”

The future of collecting

A computer engineer based in Singapore named Devan Mitchem, started its NFT collection thanks to the blockchain technology of these files.

The blockchain, which is also behind cryptocurrencies, gave him the confidence to accumulate more than 200 NFTs.

For this worker of Google cloud, buying and selling digital files is the future and he believes that the technical term NFT will disappear and that people will understand when talking about “digital objects”.

When he talks about digital archives he refers to them with great enthusiasm, in particular Picasso’s Bull, a cubist representation of a bull by artist Trevor Jones that he bought for $ 23,000.

Another collector is Pankaj patil, a computer engineer who regretted disposing of about 150 digital objects in 2020.

After having his doubts, he regained confidence in the NFTs and even convinced his wife and 10 of his friends to follow in his footsteps.

