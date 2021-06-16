The first native gray wolves are born in Colorado since 1940

Production: Adriana Toca / Texts: Sarah Romero

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has announced that two wolves, John M2101 and Jane F1084, they had been seen with multiple cubs. Gray wolves and their young were first spotted by a wildlife biologist following the decision to reintroduce gray wolves to the state last year.

Those responsible made three separate observations to see what was happening from a safe distance. They saw three cubs, although the actual size of the herd is unknown, as it is possible that there are more hatchlings that have not yet been detected. Gray wolf litters usually contain between four and six cubs, so it is very likely that there may be more.

“We welcome this historic den and new family of wolves to Colorado,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement last week.

As the cubs grow older, they will begin to venture further away from the den.