The first multidisciplinary scientific society dedicated to systemic autoimmune diseases presented

Day by day the exact number of patients with systemic autoimmune diseases is unknown in Spain, due to the diversity of diagnoses and incidents that are grouped under this denomination; although they are already being implemented prevalence studies that will make it possible to resolve this gap in the coming years. With the objective of improve care for these patients and continue to deepen their study and research the Spanish Multidisciplinary Society of Systemic Autoimmune Diseases (SEMAIS).

It is a society made up of professionals from 12 medical specialties involved in the care of these pathologies, mediated by immune mechanisms and that can be limited to a single organ or tissue (such as Graves’ ophthalmopathy, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, or primary biliary cirrhosis) or systemic, when they affect two or more different organs (such as systemic lupus erythematosus, inflammatory myopathies, scleroderma, or Sjögren’s syndrome, among others), generally more serious, with higher mortality and worse prognosis.

As highlighted in the presentation press conference the Dr. Patricia Fanlo, president of SEMAIS, specialist in Internal Medicine and coordinator of the Systemic Autoimmune Diseases Unit of the Navarra Hospital Complex, “this society constitutes an unprecedented milestone in the history of scientific societies in Spain. It was a need demanded both by patient associations and by the health professionals themselves who are dedicated to the management of these patients ”.

For his part, Dr. Miguel Ángel González-Gay, 1st vice president of the company and head of the Rheumatology service of the Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital in Santander, indicated that SEMAIS integrates specialists in Pediatrics, Dermatology, Neurology, Nephrology, Genetics, Rheumatology, Pulmonology, Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Specialists in Family and Community Medicine / Primary Care, Immunology and Internal Medicine; as well as a representative of patient associations.

“There are many ways to classify systemic autoimmune diseases, according to their extension (systemic or localized), time of evolution (acute and chronic), depending on whether or not target organs are affected, presence and type of autoantibodies, etc. In addition, the overlap of several diseases is frequent, and what we could call ‘changing evolution’ of entities that start fulfilling criteria of a specific disease and change or transform into a different one throughout their evolution ”, explained Dr. González-Gay.

This diversity has so far made it difficult know exactly its incidence and prevalence in Spain at a global level, although there are specific studies of systemic lupus erythematosus, scleroderma or systemic vasculitis, and in all cases the incidence is less than 1% of the Spanish population.

Multidisciplinary and multicenter care

As pointed out by the Dr. Ricard Cervera, head of the Hospital Clínic Barcelona Autoimmune Diseases Service and 2nd Vice President of SEMAIS, the main challenge in the care of these patients in Spain is “to have units with multidisciplinary clinical experience dedicated to the care of these minority and / or complex pathologies in the main hospitals of each province or autonomous community, which are organized in a network ”; as well as the development of “reference centers, services and units at the state level to attend to the most complex cases.”

Because the reality of some of these pathologies is that patients take several years on average to be diagnosed and this specialized and multidisciplinary care could shorten these times.

“When we talk about Systemic Autoimmune Diseases, we always focus on the treatments in the affected organs or in the analytical alterations, but we do not give enough importance to the quality of life of the patients, which in the end is the most important thing” , said the president of SEMAIS. “For them, the main concerns focus on being able to carry out a normal daily life, without pain and without fatigue, which are the most limiting symptoms of these patients. They also request that the specialists who treat them be coordinated; that they have sufficient time of attention in the consultations to ask questions and that their doctors explain the relevant questions of their diagnosis and treatments. But, above all, one of the things that most vindicate is multidisciplinarity ”.

Finally, the Dr. Carmen Pilar Simeón, scientific director of SEMAIS and specialist in the Internal Medicine service of the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona, ​​emphasized the research role that the new society will have, “with the implementation of projects that reflect teamwork clinicians formed by different specialists ”. In his opinion, it is essential that basic research is increasingly closer to the clinic, with a bidirectional relationship.

“These two lines of research are viable if we participate in them a significant number of professionals dedicated to the care of patients with SAD and to the study of these diseases, regardless of where we work and the number of patients we visit because we all add, much more in this type of rare diseases ”.

The SEMAIS Board of Directors considers that the existence of this new scientific society can favor the care of patients in units with clinical experience and promoting teaching, research and social dissemination of these diseases. Among future projects, the creation of multidisciplinary registries of incidence of autoimmune diseases such as scleroderma, lupus, Behçet’s disease or vasculitis stands out; or holding workshops for patients and meetings or congresses for health professionals, such as Ten Topics –the most prominent scientific forum on Systemic Autoimmune Diseases at the national level– or the first SEMAIS congress in November.

