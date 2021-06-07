The first movie of your favorite actors

Distributor

It went viral a few years ago: Charlie Sheen uploaded a still from ‘No Man’s Land’ to his Instagram account, a 1987 film of his in which Brad Pitt first appeared in front of the cameras playing a … waiter . And the truth is that there are actors who seem to have been in our lives for a long time, because they have been active for a long time. When they name us some of these movie stars, we are able to name dozens of their films, which continue to broadcast not only on generalist networks but also on VOD platforms such as Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime …

However, when we are asked about some of the first roles, his first steps in the world of acting, this is sure to be much more difficult for us. Because those initial roles of today’s stars were not advertised, nor did they appear on posters or in the news. Many of them did not have leading roles. And, of course, you did not know that those actors you were watching would become classic artists (at least for our time).

These actors started out humbly, being simply an extra or having few lines. We wanted to investigate the ‘first times’ of some of the best-known actors: series, telefilms and mini-papers were those early works of those who today have become stars. Forgotten interventions that we want to rescue in this list of almost twenty unrepeatable artists.

This is the case, for example, of Scarlett Johansson, who made her debut at just 10 years old in a movie called ‘A Boy Called North’ (1994), about a boy who divorces his parents. Or Cate Blanchett, who started in front of the cameras at the age of 24 in the Australian series ‘Police Rescue’, where she played a housewife. Or George Clooney, a helper in a series called ‘Centennial’ on the history of the state of Colorado.

We have brought many examples of Spanish actors. Javier Bardem, now an Oscar winner, started at the age of five in the television series ‘El picaro’. Jorge Sanz also started very young in ‘La miel’, in a small role whose mother was played by the great Jane Birkin. Blanca Suárez, if you remember, began in an inconsequential ‘thriller’ called ‘Eskalofrío’, while Antonio Banderas was only 22 years old when Pedro Almodóvar gave him his first opportunity in ‘Laberinto de pasiones’.

Patricia arquette

She is one of the best and most versatile actresses of her generation, something that was rewarded in 2015 with an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as mother in ‘Boyhood’. Thirty years earlier, Patricia Arquette’s career began with one of the quintessential horror franchises, ‘Nightmare in Elm street’. Specifically with the third of the seven sequels, ‘The Dream Warriors’, in which the teenage nights were still at the mercy of Freddy Krueger getting into his nightmares or not.

Tom holland

Maybe you don’t remember him, or you don’t put a face on him but … tachán, tachán … Lucas, the boy from ‘The impossible’, the eldest son in the family of Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor was Tom Holland, in his first participation in a feature film. Born in 1996, Holland was 16 when JA Bayona signed him for the film with which the director entered the Hollywood firmament. The actor, whom we would later see as the new ‘Spider-Man’, was nominated multiple times for his role as Lucas.

George Clooney

In 1978, the doubly Oscar-winning gallant participated as an extra in ‘Centennial’, a six-part miniseries that chronicled the development of the state of Colorado over two and a half centuries of history. As we can see in the photo on the left, Clooney had a great time during the filming, where he shared the set with Raymond Burr, Barbara Carrera or Richard Chamberlain, among others. He was only 17 years old.

Javier Bardem

With that last name, if little Javier wanted to make a niche for himself in the film industry, it would not be difficult for him. And so it was, since with only five years he got a role in ‘The rogue’, a 13-episode soap opera that tells the story of a cheeky man and the young man who accompanies him (precisely, Bardem plays this young man but in his childhood). The product, starring Fernando Fernán Gómez in 1974, was very popular at the time.

Brad Pitt

And here is the proof of the crime we talked about earlier: Brad Pitt’s rings did not fall off for playing a waiter at an event in ‘No man’s land’, in 1987. His career started strong, because in the same year he combined this role with others in the series ‘Another World’ and the films ‘Hunk’ and ‘Hit the American Dream’. He was 24 years old and was about to enter the mythical series ‘Dallas’, which would open the doors to what he became over time.

Johnny depp

Surely you have seen him more than once and have wondered … is he or is he not? You are right. The young chop of ‘Nightmare in Elm street’ who (spóiler eye) dies in the most bloodthirsty way lying in his bed is Johnny Depp, in his first film role. Apparently, he was going to accompany a colleague to the casting of that role, and he ended up leaving it, ahead not only of his friend but also of other ‘competitors’ such as Charlie Sheen – discarded for asking too much money -, John Cusack or Kiefer Sutherland.

Blanca Suarez

Ten years have passed since Blanca Suárez was first put in front of a camera. And no, it was not in ‘The boarding school’, but in ‘Eskalofrío’, a witty opening thriller that mixed suspicious deaths and rural and wooded dramas. The film was quite predictable, but it worked well at the box office, and it allowed Suárez to surround himself with actors such as June Valverde, Roberto Enríquez or Jimmy Barnatán.

Cate blanchett

Nor did Cate Blanchett imagine when she played the role of Mrs. Haines, a housewife, in the Australian series ‘Police rescue’, that with the passage of time he would end up going up twice to pick up an Oscar engraved with his name. She was 24 years old and, without a doubt, those responsible for the production had a nose, because then they called her again for the film adaptation of the film and gave her a juicier role.

Charlize Theron

While working as a model, Theron was bitten by the acting bug, and his first role came at age 20, in ‘The Corn Boys 3: The Urban Harvest’ (James DR Hickox, 1995). In the third film of this horror saga, and taking advantage of her sweet little face, she played a young student at a religious college in Chicago, who is seen several times throughout the film … and also on her legs .

Dan Stevens

At 22, the now ‘mainstream’ Dan Stevens (thanks to his role as the Beast in the flesh and blood adaptation of ‘Beauty and the Beast’) was released in front of the cameras in two chapters of a television miniseries, ‘Frankestein’. He gave life to Dr. Henry Clerval, an old friend of Victor Frankestein. It was the time when he combined small pieces of paper with the theater performance of Shakespearean plays.

Antonio Banderas

Our international actor made his debut before the cameras by the hand of his friend Pedro Almodóvar, who gave him a role in ‘Labyrinth of passions’ (1982) when the man from Malaga was only 22 years old and worked in small Madrid theaters. His role as Sirec in the film led him to caress Imanol Arias so affectionately and to open the doors little by little to a film career that already exceeds one hundred titles.

Demi moore

With a much more natural and round face, and with the innocence of her 19 years, Demi Moore began in the cinema in 1981 with a teenage drama, ‘Choices’. It told the story of the typical star of a Yankee high school football team who suffers an accident, becomes partially deaf, and is prevented from continuing to play. Moore plays the girlfriend who gives her the strength to move on. A true telefilm that nevertheless had some success in the festivals of the time.

Julia Roberts

The award-winning ‘World’s Most Beautiful Woman’ began her prolific film career in 1987, playing young Tracy in ‘The Survivor’, an episode of ‘The history of crime’, a television series that recounted the efforts of the Chicago police to confront organized crime. Roberts was 20 years old and he combined that role with another in the film ‘Firehouse’, where he played a young firefighter who had to integrate into a traditionally male job.

Jorge Sanz

One of the longest-running actors in Spanish cinema; can boast of having a number of highly successful child roles. And the first was that of Paco, the boy of ‘Honey’ (1979), a product of the time of the uncover directed by Pedro Masó whose cast included Jane Birkin (she played Sanz’s mother, by the way). The film had no further significance, but it revealed the talent of a boy with an angelic face who would be destined

Felicity Jones

‘The Treasure Seekers’ It was the telefilm in which, at just 13 years old, Felicity Jones made her debut. It was an adaptation of a novel by Edith Nesbit that tells the story of a family that has to raise enough money so that they will not be kicked out of their house in just a few days (an argument that sounds a lot to us today, but the work is from 1899). The funny thing is that Keira Knightley debuted in that same telefilm, with a much less important role.

Scarlett Johansson

It was starred by another child prodigy of the time, Elijah Wood, but the cast of ‘A boy named North’ (1994), was the most diverse: Bruce Willis, Dan Aykroyd, Pat Morita –the teacher of ‘Karate Kid’–, Kelly McGillis –the attractive instructor of’ Top Gun’– and even Graham Greene –the Indian of ‘Dancing with wolves’ – they walked through this film by Rob Reiner about a child who divorces his parents that marked the debut of Scarlett Johansson at the tender age of 10 years.

Robin wright

She started her career as a professional model, and when she finished high school she decided to become an actress. His first job was in the soap opera ‘The yellow rose’ (1983), a by-product set in Texas starring Cybill Shepherd in which the typical story of a successful ranch that the whole family fights over was told. Robin Wright did not hesitate to dress up as a Texan cheerleader? in the two chapters in which he participated.

