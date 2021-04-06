the first Mexican to star in a campaign for Louis Vuitton

In the images, Eiza appears posing on the sand, with the sea in the background and carrying a surfboard on her head. “More than honored to become the new face of @louisvuitton On The Beach fragrance. 🌊”, wrote the Mexican actress On Instagram.

The new perfume of the house, which is part of the Colagne Perfumes line, has a fresh citrus scent. It features a combination of grapefruit, tangerine and orange, as well as a note of calming neroli, orange blossom, thyme, rosemary, pink pepper, cloves and hints of mannered.