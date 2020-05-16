The Mexican actress Pilar Pellicer, died at the age of 82 from complications derived from the COVID-19 disease, as confirmed by television presenter Luis Magaña on social networks.

“Another victim of COVID-19 died. A great actress PILAR PELLICER …. Queen of the golden age of Mexican cinema. The unforgettable ‘Mane’ (‘Three women at the stake’ -1979-) Clapperboard QEPD (1938-2020) ”, wrote the communicator on social networks.

The actress Patricia Reyes Spíndola, who, in addition to being her friend, had a parallel career to that of Pellicer, also confirmed the death and regretted the circumstances in which the actress with whom she shared credits in Las Poquianchis died.

“I’m so sorry, I just spoke to your daughter just now. I am very sorry, we are all very sorry indeed, I love your daughter very much and I am very sorry that right now she cannot even be close to her mother. We are not used to it (not being able to say goodbye to loved ones) and that is how it happens, ”he told Notimex.

“I did theater with her, I did ‘Pedro Páramo’ many years ago in the Compañía Nacional (de Teatro) at the Teatro Xola. The truth is that I am very sorry, ”he recalled regarding a career they shared between stages and film shoots.

“I think that at the end of all this, they should pay tribute to all of them together, because if not, it is a pity that such important people just leave,” he said regarding the recent deaths of Pellicer, Óscar Chávez and Yoshio, all by COVID-19.

“We must promote that, that in the end a joint tribute is paid to the comrades who left and that nothing could be done to them. When we get out of this we have to do a mass for everyone together, promote a gala or a tribute for everyone together and put their photos so that all the companions can go to see them off, “Reyes Spíndola concluded.

Actress Pilar Pellicer passed away, the memory of her work remains in more than 50 films and 20 soap operas It was directed by the filmmaker Luis Buñuel Mrs. Pellicer was 82 years old Rest in Peace

Born on February 12, 1938 in Villahermosa, Tabasco, Pellicer began her career during the Golden Age of Mexican cinema towards the end of the 1950s, first as an extra, and finally debuted as an actress on the film Nazarín, with the character ” Lucy”.

His filmography consists of 43 feature films, including Santa, Pedro Páramo, Las Poquianchis, Cadena perpetua and Tres Mujeres en la Hoguera, a cult film recognized for being the first with a lesbian theme in Mexico and in which he shared credits with Maritza Olivares and Maricruz Olivier.

The #DirectiveCouncil and the #ANDIMexico Surveillance Committee, communicate the sensitive death of the interpreter Pilar Pellicer; Actress who started her career in the last stage of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema.

Our condolences to his daughter, Ariane Pellicer. pic.twitter.com/75UuXHSWqU – ANDIMEXICO (@ANDIMexico) May 16, 2020

In addition to his work in the cinema, Pellicer participated in the Unitaries Woman, Real Life Cases, Killer Women and La rosa de Guadalupe, among others; as well as in 19 soap operas in which Muchachitas, Lo imperdonable and La Madrastra stand out.

Pellicer’s death was surprising, as it had not been disclosed that the actress had been infected by coronavirus, a pandemic that keeps the world on alert and from which a confined health emergency is derived.

