Diego Maradona, currently coach of Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata, He was “calm” in this time of social distancing due to the coronavirus, convinced that they will “leave the relegation zone” if football resumes and assured that when they return to play with the public in the stands it will be like ” you see your girlfriend after a month of vacation ».

Maradona, who remains confined to his home in Bella Vista, until May 10, as the Argentine Government has decreed, continues “at the foot of the canyon”, waiting for news and confident in the decisions taken by the leaders of the AFA, as expressed in a digital chat with the newspaper El Día de La Plata.

«With the work we were doing, I had no doubts that we were going to leave the drop zone, it is still necessary to know what measures the AFA will take. So according to that, with the coaching staff we continue to plan at the foot of the canyon to be prepared to face any possible scenario, “said Maradona.

“The economy is not going to be the same, the leaders are going to have to work hard to get around this. Luckily we have great leaders in AFA who have no doubts that they will make the best decisions to help football. Chiqui Tapia is doing a great job in the Argentine Football AssociationLet’s not forget this and let’s all help them because we all came out of this together, “said the gymnastics coach.

In addition, the fluff imagined what the first game will be like when he meets the stands again. «The first party with people will be like when you see your girlfriend after a vacation. And as for when it will be played again, it is a question that I cannot answer, the only thing I hope is that it will be soon », he wished.

«It is a rare situation that we have to live in the country and in the world due to this coronavirus pandemic, of course I am eager to return to ncia Estancia Chica ’to work with my boys, the perfume of the grass is unique,” ​​Maradona declared.