the first manned mission since 2016

China had not sent a manned mission into space for five years and now, finally, it has done it again. Yesterday, more or less at 9:22 AM local time, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo flew on the Shenzou-12 mission. (Long March 2F rocket) that took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center (in the Badain Jaran desert, northwest China). At 9:43 AM, the mission was declared a “complete success”.

The three astronauts set off for the new Tianhe space station, where three months will pass testing the technologies necessary for the construction and operation of the station. In the same way, they are planned to go on spacewalks. This is one of the 11 missions that China has prepared to build its new space station, which is expected to be ready by 2022.

11 missions, four of them manned

The first launch was in April and served to take into space one of the key modules in order to build the space station: the space for the astronauts. The second was last month, when China launched the Tianzhou-2, a spacecraft with supplies for astronauts. In total, the ship will be composed of three modules that will be the cabin, the laboratories and the cargo spacecraft.

China intends to build its space station in 11 missions, four of them with supplies and four of them manned, and have it fully operational by 2022. This is the third. Tianhe will be China’s first permanent space base and will be significantly smaller than the International Space Station, one sixth or so. That, however, does not seem to be an obstacle to having your own Hubble-like space telescope.

And why does China want to have its own space station? Easy, because he has never had access to the International Space Station. The ISS is operated by Roscosmos (Russia), Jaxa (Japan), CSA (Canada), ESA (European Union) and NASA (United States) and astronauts of 15 nationalities have passed through it, but China has not. Never.

China was excluded from the International Space Station in 2011 by the United States Congress due to national security concerns. Basically the law prohibits official contact between the space programs of both countries. That is why China has been investing a lot in its space program and one of its great efforts is this space station, whose useful life will be at least ten years. He has also taken a Rover to Mars.

Via | CNBC