The first major tournament of selections for Frenkie De Jong

The Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, will dispute his first major tournament with the Dutch national team at the European Championship of this summer after a season with the Barcelona club in which to the orders of his compatriot Ronald Koeman has once again had the freedom of movement that made him explode at Ajax during the 2018-2019 season.

De Jong debuted with the orange against Peru on June 9, 2018, just before a World Cup in Russia that his team did not play when finishing in third position the group of the qualifying phase after France, which would end up being the world champion, and Sweden. That game would be won by the Netherlands 2-1 with an assist from the midfielder.

From then on, Frenkie De Jong became a fixture of Ronald Koeman’s squad line-ups and became a world-class footballer in Erik Ten Haag’s young Ajax, that the 2018-2019 academic year would be planted in the semifinals of the Champions League thanks to a showy football. Only a goal from Lucas Moura in the last breath deprived him of the final.

But in the retina of the football world they had already been installed The images of De Jong riding the field to mess up the rival team and their delicious matching game that caused Barcelona to take him in the summer of 2019. There he met Ernesto Valverde as coach, who placed him in the pivot position, which did not allow him to be as dynamic as he had been in Ajax and he continued to be in the Dutch team from the left inside.

First season in Barcelona, ​​a step back

In addition, the Barça team did not achieve its best course at a collective level, changing coach in the middle of the season (a Quique Setién arrived who did not improve the situation), winning zero titles at the end of the year and suffering humiliations such as 2-8 against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. All this added to the fact that the coronavirus pandemic forced him to postpone until this summer of 2021 Euro 2020, which will be his first big appointment with the national team, led to a small step back in De Jong’s career.

Barça sign Frenkie de Jong

Luckily for the Dutch midfielder, the arrival of Ronald Koeman to the Barça bench gave him a new life as an interior (although he played games as a center back due to specific emergencies), returning to the freedom of movement and leadership skills that he showed at Ajax and that have always characterized him with the Netherlands, also in the new stage with Frank de Boer. This course 2020-2021, in addition, could win his first title with Barça, the Copa del Rey, in which he scored three goals and gave two assists in the five games he played. His two assists and his goal to beat Athletic Club 0-4 were key in the final.

The resurgence with freedom of movement in the Koeman scheme

De Jong in LaLiga played 37 of the 38 games played by the Barça team (he missed the one on the penultimate day against Celta due to the accumulation of cards) and in them he scored three goals and gave four assists. Instead, he did not score a goal in all seven Champions League games, but he did provide two assists. On the other hand, In seven of the nine games he has played for the Netherlands this season he played the 90 minutes. He just did not complete the match in the friendlies against Spain and Scotland.

Although he did not assist or score any goals, was a cornerstone for his team to do well in the Nations League (second in group) and in the World Cup qualifying phase (provisionally second in group). Thus, Euro 2020 is destined to be De Jong’s great opportunity with a Netherlands that returns to a great tournament after the disappointment of the World Cup in Russia. The orange has the potential to do great things with a squad that also includes Matthijs de Ligt, Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay.