Arson Metering, a firm specializing in remote meter reading, has set a milestone in its sector with the development of a pioneering LoRaWAN technology worldwide. It is a specific system for remote reading of water, gas and sensor meters, which responds to the needs of these facilities. The system consists of a LoRaWAN Gateway, an App for the installer and a Management and Control Software for the communications network. It is a technology developed over the last five years and successfully validated in practice.

The new LoRaWAN Gateway for Metering uses LoRa long-range communication technology, which is at the base of the so-called Internet of Things revolution – IoT-. Its exclusive characteristics ensure a high degree of safety in the facilities and provide a solution to the common needs of the water and gas distribution networks, which no other technology has managed to solve until now. This device manages to guarantee communications with autonomy of electricity and a broadband connection, and achieve an immediate level of response to the alarms sent by the meters, eliminating the possibility that they could be lost on the way.

It works with batteries and without broadband connection, since it does not require high-speed communication with the servers. This implies that with this Gateway the remote reading network can provide personalized coverage to 100% of the meters, reaching all points where it is needed. The data transmission is much faster and more efficient and the consumption is much lower, “ultra low”. In fact, energy consumption is reduced about 200 times compared to conventional LoRaWAN gateways on the market.

The efficiency of the system is reinforced with an innovative Interruption System that allows you to drop from a typical consumption in the environment of 500 milliamps to 8 milliamps. In addition, the Adaptive Data Rate –ADR– It organizes the network and achieves more efficient consumption by lengthening the life of the meter’s batteries and facilitating their installation, but complying with the commitment of the environment and significantly reducing energy consumption.

