The first look, Belinda and Nodal’s wedding dress in photo

Shortly after the announcement of the commitment between the singer Belinda and Christian Nodal, there are already the first glimpses of the possible design of the wedding dress that the “pop star“at your next wedding.

A photograph that is circulating on the internet shows the possible manufacture of the wedding dress that she will wear Belinda on his way to the altar with Christian nodal and here we reveal it to you.

The rumors about the design that this iconic garment would have arise from an interview of the interpreter of “Sapito” in 2015 to a well-known publication for which she even posed in a white design, with the illusion that one day she could wear one of them to star in the great moment of your marriage.

On that occasion, the prominent music star posed on the cover with one of the various designs that she also wore, on the front page of Caras magazine, “Beli“she appears reclining in a red armchair that gave greater prominence to the dress that seemed to completely fit her silhouette.

A piece with lace and white in its entirety, the garment that began below her neck with a heart-shaped cut and covered the entire silhouette of the artist of Spanish origin until the end of her feet, where you can appreciate the footwear that left part of his toes exposed.

It was in that interview, when Belinda materialized one of the stages that would become a reality in the future, this, taking into account that the artist and “model” comes from a very close and homely family, her parents have been married for a long time. , like his grandparents, so on that occasion he shared details about what his dream wedding would be like.

From what she announced at the time, it is presumed that Belinda Peregrín Schüll could decide on some designs of two of her favorite lines, Vera Wang and / or Nina Ricci.

Although the former is one of the favorites among celebrities of the stature of Ariana Grande, the prices of her designs range between 20 thousand and 400 thousand pesos, the “goddess of fashion” Vera Wang has established an emporium in this field , dressing great figures and celebrities from the entertainment world as brides.

In the same way, taking into account that the television actress, Belinda Peregrín shares two nationalities, it could be that she stars in two weddings. According to what he said, he would like one with his entire family, who all live in Europe.

I love beach weddings but I also like glamorous ones in cities like New York or Paris. My whole family is European, so obviously I would love to do it in Spain or France because we are from there. I would very much like to go back to my roots and be able to get married somewhere where I can share the moment with my whole family.

Paris would be a very nice place. Although if I marry a Mexican it will be difficult, we would have to do two weddings. One here and one there, “he commented in that interview on that occasion.

It was last Tuesday, May 25, when the “La Voz coach” announced on her Instagram account the moment she got engaged to the regional artist.

A tender photo in which the two in love figures of music sealed their promise with a kiss and a rose in the hand of the Spaniard framed the great moment.

So far, more details of the link have emerged, such as the cost of the valuable jewel that the author of “Adiós Amor” gave him, as valued at more than 60 million dollars, however, the date they have planned for is unknown. the big event.