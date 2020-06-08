As we have seen in Xataka, the first leaks about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 are beginning to appear, the main smart watch expected to be seen by the South Korean company in 2020. With a view to competing with rivals of the likes of Apple Watch, the change at the hardware level would be complete.

Let’s tell you then what is supposedly known at the moment about this watch, since there are already several leaks on the device that have been seeing the light and pointing in the same direction.

What is expected of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be the name of Samsung’s new smart watch, losing the last name ‘Active’ along the way that accompanied the previous generation. The various documents that have been published about the device point in the same direction. If we talk about its size, everything points to there will be 41 and 45mm diameter versions. As is customary in the house, we will be before a circular clock.

The watch will be built in stainless steel and aluminum versions, although it is noted that there will be a titanium version. Regarding the screen, it will be covered with Gorilla Glass DX. According to the leaks, we will have resistance to water and dust. Specifically, water resistance up to 5 ATM and MIL-STD 810G military certification, which gives some guarantee on the resistance of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 awaits with new processor, 8GB internal memory, increased battery life, and resistance to water and dust

At the component level It will be a complete change from the previous model. The leaks point to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 releasing a new processor, it will have 8 GB of RAM, a 330mAh battery at the base (the Galaxy Watch Active2 barely reached 250mAh) and compatibility with both 4G and GPS connectivity. Similarly hopefully you can measure blood oxygen pressure, a feature that the previous model already had.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is expected on August 5, main date that is considered for the presentation of the device. The improvements at the software level that Samsung implements in it will remain to be seen, since there are still no details on this point.

