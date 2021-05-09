The first Latino judge of the Supreme Court of California, Cruz Reynoso, passed away at the age of 90

15 minutes. Cruz Reynoso, the son of Mexican farm workers and the first Latino to become a California Supreme Court judge, died this Friday at the age of 90. This was reported by his family, without detailing the causes of death.

Born in 1931, in Brea, California, Reynoso He was the third of 11 siblings, children of Mexican immigrants who came to the United States (USA) from Los Altos de Jalisco to work in the fields.

In 2000, Reynoso received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor awarded in the United States., from the hands of then-President Bill Clinton (1993-2001).

“Cruz Reynoso is the son of Mexican immigrants who spent summers working with his family in the fields of the San Joaquin Valley,” Clinton said at the ceremony at the White House.

“As a child he loved to read that his classmates called him the teacher, the teacher. Later, some told him to put aside his college dreams and bluntly told him they would never let you in“the Democrat recalled.

Along with his brothers, the Latino had to study in segregated and low-quality schools, where only Mexicans studied with educational materials left by white children.

“They told us that they sent us to study in those schools because we did not speak English, but that reason never convinced me because we spoke English perfectly,” Judge Reynoso said in 2017.

He noted that his family had to fight battles against injustice and discrimination.

Reynoso worked in the fields since he was a child and at the same time did not stop studying until he graduated from the University of California Berkeley. He came out the only Hispanic in his class.

Pioneer

Since then, he has become a Latino pioneer in the state court system.

Lawyer was the first Hispanic director of the California Rural Legal Assistance organization (CRLA). It provided legal aid to poor rural workers in the state. He was also one of the first Hispanic law professors.

One of the highlights of his career came when in 1982 he became a Justice of the California Supreme Court, the first Latino to cross this milestone. He was appointed by Governor Jerry Brown during his first term (1975-1983).

In addition, he was a long-time member of the University of California Davis School of Law and vice chair of the US Civil Rights Commission.