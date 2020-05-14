The Latin American peoples have always distinguished ourselves by the union in many values ​​that we share: solidarity, the warmth of its people, our creativity and cultural roots, empathy, music, food, families and a host of other characteristics. Today more than ever, it is time for us to show solidarity with our Latino brothers, and it is with this purpose that we are born Latinos Unidos.

For our people

This is not just another concert or another online festival; This is an unprecedented effort where the beer industry serves as a link not only to unite us for the same cause, but as a common thread with something that also distinguishes and unites us as Latin Americans around the world: music.

Through donations, merch sales and live concerts, Latinos Unidos is a festival that will take place from May 16 to 30 of the same month, where Latino artists will give a concert in aid of the brothers and Latino communities that need it most: those who suffer from basic resources to survive who have been affected by everything that has caused the coronavirus, such as the unemployment, health, shortage of hygiene and cleaning articles, medicines or even food.

Not only do we join, but also the beers

Latinos Unidos is born from a historical collaboration throughout the entire American continent through the beer industry, where leading brands in each market, they take a step forward to promote support to those who need it most. Victoria beer is the ‘ambassador’ in Mexico that joins this noble and entertaining cause; other countries that join are Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Dominican Republic, Brazil, among others.

And who will be there?

May 16-30, dance, color, union, music and beer come together to bring joy and a sense of brotherhood to all of Latin America. Ozuna is in charge of opening the curtain on May 16 at 6:00 p.m. to these two weekends full of urban and Latin rhythms, which will support the TienditaCerca.com initiative in Mexico, created by Grupo Modelo whose purpose is to reactivate shops, and to lay hold of thousands of shopkeepers, grocers and shopkeepers of our country.

The broadcasts will be live, on YouTube, and the schedules could vary according to each artist. Here we leave you the official fan page of Cerveza Victoria so that you are attentive to the rest of the artists to unveil and the specific schedules of each one.

If you want to know more about this initiative, or even if you want to buy merch from this historical festival, or make a donation directly, stick well to networks today and look for the hashtag #LatinosUnidos to know how you can see it.