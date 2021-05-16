The first lamppost clock in Spain, from 1853, returns the time

The illustrious watchmaker José Rodríguez Losada, creator of the Puerta del Sol clock in Madrid and part of London’s Big Ben, also participated in the mid-19th century in the launch of the Spain’s first streetlight clock, a piece that has returned to mark the hours in Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz).

The streetlight clock, which has stood still for 50 years, It was established in the city of Cadiz in 1853, with the arrival of the railroad.

Years later he needed the mastery of Rodríguez (Iruela, León, 1797), so he traveled to England to submit to the hands of the Spanish watchmaker who helped create the most famous watch in the world.

“It’s a pleasure to have contributed in a thing as beautiful as that of make up time“says the Jerez-based watchmaker José María Galisteo, who has now been in charge of restore this unique streetlight clock that in its 164 years of history has never left its place, in the central Plaza del Arenal de Jerez, except when it traveled to the English capital.

Traditional meeting point for the residents of Jerez who remain in the center, for almost half a century this lamppost that should also tell the time has remained forgotten and not working until four private companies in Jerez decided to give life back to this local icon located in the “kilometer zero” of the city.

The 7,000 euros that it has cost to restore this “Losada clock”, as it is known, have served to generate “a new tourist attraction for the city”, explains Antonio Mariscal, president of the Destination Jerez Tourism Cluster, one of the four companies that have financed this restoration together with Hotel Jerez, Only Suites and Bookingfax .

“It’s something that generates enormous value for you for very little money, we add a new attraction for Jerez and citizens rediscover the heritage of their city “, argues Mariscal.

The new machinery of this watch It comes from Switzerland and uses GPS technology, which allows it to update itself if there are power outages and even change the time automatically.

The first streetlight clock in Spain, installed in 1853, marks almost 2:30 p.m. in Jerez de la Frontera.EFE / ROMÁN RÍOS

Galisteo has recovered the functioning of the four-sided clock and its interior lighting with LED lights from his workshop, located 40 meters from this piece.

The original electric pendulum clock by magnet, which was created by the company De Jerez al Trocadero in 1853, was connected through a cable to the railway station“A very innovative system but one that failed more than a cane shotgun,” the president of the Tourism Cluster acknowledges to Efe.

About 10 years after its inauguration, in 1866, the second deputy mayor of Jerez decided solve this problem with the help of Rodríguez de Losada, a liberal who fled in exile to London for his opposition to Fernando VII. There he opened a store on Regent Street and participated in the completion of Big Ben.

From there donated the Puerta del Sol clock to the people of Madrid.

Rodriguez Losada He fixed the Jerez lamppost clock in his workshop for 16,000 reais.

Thus, in 1867 the known as “Losada clock” came back to Jerez, where it has remained until today as an immovable but forgotten element of history.

“The wonderful thing about all this is that it is a movable good that has not moved, which has gone from nothing to everything, from being invisible to visible, because it has not been brought from anywhere or bought, it has always been there although not working, “says Mariscal.

The Losada’s original machinery was disassembled in the 70’s and stored, until in 2001 it was exhibited in the Palacio del Tiempo museum in Jerez, where, according to Mariscal, it must be “due to its enormous museum value”.

Restored, what was the first lamppost clock in Spain mark the hours again and give light, willing to remain a dating point and stand the test of time.