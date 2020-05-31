The first koala is born in Australia after the terrible fires, it fills the world with hope | Pexels

It may seem that the pandemic is seeing endless sad news, but there are several reasons to celebrate and one of them is that The first koala is born in Australia after the terrible fires, something that fills the world with hope.

After the phenomenon known as “Black Summer” or “Black Summer”, Waves of fire swept across much of Australia, taking with them the lives of more than 1.5 million animals, plants and some homes. With international efforts, the cease-fire was achieved, but now the authorities are announcing measures to increase the animal and plant population.

In the case of koalas, those lovely marsupials who are one of the world’s most beloved animals, in regions like New South Wales, it is estimated that it was lost in 85% of the population, in addition, females can only have one calf per year and can take up to two or three years to become pregnant.

It is because of that this news has gone around the world, rejoicing our hearts and trusting that nature will recover from all that has been lost.

Ash, the most famous koala in the world

It was this week when the Australian Reptile Park announced that he had received their first koala calf after the Australian fires. The event occurred after various local governments announced strategies to preserve and increase their animal population.

The first koala to be born after the Australian fires was a female and was named “Ash” as a tribute to all the koalas that appeared in the fire. His name means “ash” and he had already been in his mother’s bag for six months, they consider him a hope for wildlife in the region.

