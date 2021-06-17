. Who were the first jurors of Nuestra Belleza Latina with Alicia Machado?

On March 27, 2007, Univision premiered with great fanfare the reality show Nuestra Belleza Latina, which would become one of the most watched and followed programs on television.

And together with the 12 contestants who competed for the crown, after intense auditions in several cities in the United States and Puerto Rico, the panel of judges with which Nuestra Belleza Latino started, wanted to combine the experience in preparing queens, the experience of a dear queen and the grace and sympathy of one of television’s most beloved reporters.

Thus, the panel of judges at that time was made up of the former Venezuelan Miss Universe Alicia Machado, the so-called Zar de la Belleza, Osmel Sousa and the Univisión communicator Carlitos Calderón.

Our Latin Beauty 2007 – Alejandra Espinoza is a brief memory of her passage through this beautiful competition

During the first season of reality, the trio of judges was in charge of helping the contestants to get the best of each one, and although at various times they clashed over their divided opinions, that group of jurors went down in history as one of those who had a better relationship.

From the beginning of the program, Osmel became the most scathing figure with her comments and criticisms of the young women, in her eagerness to see transformations, which were eventually achieved, while Alicia Machado dedicated herself to highlighting the strength and security of the girls girls.

Carlitos Calderón, for his part, used to give the most benevolent comments to the contestants, but also maintaining a high level of demand that made the participants grow during their time at the show.

Even years later, in a special tribute that Univisión made to the winner of the first season, Alejandra Espinoza, the three initial judges of the show met the winner again and remembered the beautiful moments they lived together.

NBL 2007 castings made Alicia Machado relive an epic moment | NBL El Reencuentro Thousands of young people participated in the selection process for the first edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina and there was everything. The candidates showed off their talent, but comments among the judges were also in order, such as the day Osmel Sousa challenged Miss Universe to show her legs…

The Salvadoran Mayra Muñoz, who today is an influencer and works with her makeup line, ranked second in the competition, which has so far crowned 11 queens, while the Puerto Rican Yara Lasanta, ranked third.

Cuban Elizabeth López and Dominican Raengel Solis also went down in the history of the show as the first faces to reach the final podium, entering the group of 5 selected finalists.

Alejandra Espinoza, Nuestra Belleza Latina 2007, more in love than ever The first queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina confessed feeling full with her life and ruled out that she is thinking of having children in the near future. Nuestra Belleza Latina: the search for the most beautiful Latina in America. Presented by: Giselle Blondet, with the participation of judges Osmel Sousa, Lupita Jones and Julian Gil.

Currently, the fans of Nuestra Belleza Latina are overwhelmed by emotion, knowing that the show will return to the screen in September, after almost three years of absence, and for now it is known that former Miss Colombia Daniella Álvarez will be one of the judges, but many details about the panel that will choose the next winner are kept secret.