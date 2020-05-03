Believe it or not, it’s been twelve years since Iron Man first opened in theaters, but the first Marvel Studios movie also served as a starting point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself.

On May 2, 2008, he hit the Iron Man theaters. Still considered a List B superhero at the time, no one had particularly high expectations, but the impressive previews with some game-changing special effects certainly helped boost interest. . With Robert Downey Jr. in a lead role and a supporting cast made up of names like Gwyneth Paltrow and Terrence Howard, no one was entirely sure what to expect, but the reviews were positive and an incredible opening weekend followed.

After raising $ 3.5 million during opening night previews on May 1, Iron Man earned no less than $ 35.2 million and a staggering weekend of $ 98.6 million, an amount that may seem meager for Today’s standard, but at the time, it was the eleventh highest grossing weekend premiere in US history.

Ultimately, Iron Man would gross $ 585 million at the worldwide box office, a number that ensured a sequel was released two years later. Later that year, however, The incredible Hulk it crashed in theaters, but the contrast between the two films was significant. Reviews weren’t so positive for the green giant’s return to the big screen, and only grossed $ 264.8 million worldwide.

Fortunately, the solo installment of the golden avenger was successful enough to ensure that the Marvel Cinematic Universe continued, and the work continued in earnest in films for characters like Captain America and Thor. The original plan was to release The Avengers in 2011, and while that idea eventually changed as the first wave of stories unfolded in what would become known as the “Infinity Saga,” Iron Man remained a focal point of this world. shared. Downey even appeared in the post-credits scene of The incredible Hulk, setting the stage for a version of The Avengers that was going to see the team fight against the Green giant.

As the years went by, Iron Man became the character these stories revolved around and a claim at the box office in a way that no one could have imagined. However, as Kevin Feige himself has said: “I thought they all had incredible potential, but the goal was to deliver these two movies, and make the best Iron Man movie we could, and make the best version of the Hulk. It was not so, this is the first of a 22-film saga. “

However, the appearance of Nick Fury and the mention of the “Avengers Initiative” ensured that it would be, and even all these years later, no studio has managed to create a cinematic universe as successful as this one.