The first interstellar comet reveals new data that makes it unique | Life

Interstellar comet 2I / Borisov entered the Solar System in 2019. Astronomers say it is the most “pristine” ever known, and that is a treasure for science. What does it mean?

We only know two interstellar objects, that is, they come from another system with another star that is not the Sun: the asteroid 1I / ʻOumuamua, and the comet 2I / Borisov. These objects from outer space can offer us valuable information about the origin of the Universe.

Why do we hardly know interstellar objects within the Solar System? The Sun exerts such a great attraction, and the rest of the stars are so far from the Solar System, that all comets, asteroids, moons or planets that orbit close to Earth are part of the Solar System because they cannot escape its gravity. And the same happens in other star systems, they do not let what is in their domains escape. Until recently, hardly any interstellar objects were known, except for fragments of rocks.

2I / Borisov is similar in size to the Moon and its tail measures 160,000 kilometers, 14 times the diameter of the Earth. How could you escape your star system to get to us?

Astronomers believe that it nearly collided with a planet and gravitational forces acted as a kind of catapult, launching it out of its system.

A celestial body the size of the Moon could pose a problem for our system, because its own gravitational force could attract comets, rocks, or even small moons. But none of that is going to happen.

The reason is that despite its enormous size, 99.99% of this interstellar comet is dust and gas. The solid nucleus of the comet is barely 1.5 kilometers long.

The European Southern Observatory of the European Space Agency, which is located in Chile, has used the Very Large Telescope (yes, it is called that), to observe this first interlestellar comet. And he has discovered something very important: it is the most pristine comet ever known.

By this term astronomers mean that since it has not passed near a star, preserves the original gas and dust composition from when it was created. As comets approach a star, light and heat alter its composition. The European Space Agency explains it in this video:

Another important piece of information is that its composition is very similar to comet Hale-Boop, which does belong to the Solar System. This tells us that the system from which it comes is very much like our own system.

Thanks to increasingly powerful telescopes, we discover new mysteries that remind us of how little we still know about what surrounds us.