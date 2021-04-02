The first interstellar comet may be the most primitive ever found

The comet 2I / Borisov It was discovered by amateur astronomer Gennady Borisov in August 2019 and, a few weeks later, it was confirmed that it came from beyond the solar system.

“2I / Borisov could represent the first truly pristine comet ever observed,” he says. Stefano Bagnulo, from the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, in Northern Ireland (United Kingdom), which has led a new study on this object published today in Nature Communications.

The authors consider that the comet had never passed close to a star before approaching the Sun in 2019.

Bagnulo and his colleagues used the FORS2 instrument, installed on the Very Large Telescope (VLT) of the European Southern Observatory (ESO) in northern Chile, to study 2I / Borisov in detail using a technique called polarimetry, the measurement of the angular rotation of a body on polarized light.

By studying the properties of sunlight polarized by comet dust, researchers can gain insight into its physics and chemistry. This technique is regularly used to study small bodies in the solar system and with it the interstellar visitor has been compared to our local comets.

More pristine than Hale-Bopp

The team found that 2I / Borisov has different polarimetric properties than comets in the solar system, with the exception of Hale-Bopp. The latter sparked a lot of public interest in the late 1990s because it was easily visible to the naked eye, and also because it was one of the most pristine comets astronomers had ever seen.

Before his last visit, Hale-Bopp is believed to have passed close to the Sun only once and was therefore hardly affected by the solar wind and radiation. This means that it was pristine, that is, with a composition very similar to that of the gas and dust cloud in which it and the rest of our solar system formed about 4.5 billion years ago.

The fact that it is similar to Comet Hale-Bopp suggests that 2I / Borisov originated in an environment not unlike the first one, formed in the early solar system.

By analyzing the polarization along with the comet’s color to gather clues to its composition, the team concluded that 2I / Borisov is in fact even more pristine than Hale-Bopp. This means that it contains unaltered traces of the gas and dust cloud in which it formed.

“The fact that the two comets are so similar suggests that the environment in which 2I / Borisov originated is not so different in composition from the environment of the early solar system,” he says. Alberto Cellino, co-author of the study and researcher at the Turin Astrophysical Observatory, National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF) of Italy.

“An interesting result has been to verify that 2I / Borisov is much bluer than Hale-Bopp, which suggests that the particles ejected by the interstellar comet could be smaller”, points out another of the authors, Toni Santana-Ros, of the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona and of the University of Alicante, who has made photometric measurements of this primitive object.

“Being the first interstellar comet ever observed, 2I / Borisov is a unique object,” he emphasizes. We do not know how often these objects pass through our solar system and, therefore, perhaps we are facing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to observe such an object. That is why it is of great importance to analyze all the observations of this body, which leads us to study its composition in detail and, above all, to determine the spatial erosion that it has received throughout its history ”.

For his part, Bagnulo hopes that the astronomical community will have another chance, to study a wandering comet in detail before the end of the decade. “ESA plans to launch a comet interceptor in 2029, which will have the ability to reach another visiting interstellar object if one is discovered on a suitable trajectory,” he says, referring to an upcoming European Space Agency mission.

Although 2I / Borisov was the first wandering comet to pass the Sun, it was not the first interstellar visitor. The first observed passing through our solar system was Oumuamua, in 2017. Originally classified as a comet, Oumuamua was later reclassified as an asteroid, as it lacked a coma.

