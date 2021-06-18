The first inhabitants of the Chinese space station arrive at their destination

The chinese space station Tiangong it is still under construction. However, this country’s space agency has not wanted to wait to send its first crew. They left the June 17 in the morning, driven by a Long March 2-F rocket, launched in the Gobi desert. Only seven hours then they were already docking at their destination.

Therefore, we can finally say that the chinese space station, whose construction began just two months ago, already has a three people living in it. They will stay there three months, during which they will carry out two spacewalks of six or seven hours.

But this has only just begun. China plans to launch other manned missions to the same destination during what’s left of 2021 and all of 2022, in order to make these facilities bigger and bigger, whose boom will increase coinciding with the decline of the International Space Station.

A long-awaited manned mission

China has not fallen on its laurels when it comes to the space race. In recent years, he has undertaken missions as important as the one that first succeeded in getting a seed to germinate on the Moon. However, it was five years since this country sent a manned mission.

That of these three astronauts, or taikonauts, as they are known in the Asian country, will be the first of many. And it is that in the next year and a half they hope to launch eleven missions, three of them with crew on board. Thus, the crew of the Chinese space station will continue to grow, while the construction of its facilities progresses.

Triumphal arrival at the Chinese space station

The trip of the three taikonauts to the Chinese space station was broadcast live on the state television channel CCTV.

Astronauts should exercise and monitor their health

The cameras installed in the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft they showed travelers amusing themselves, waving to spectators or letting a pen float.

Finally, the same chain echoed the successful arrival of the ship, which docked seamlessly into the forward port of the space station’s central module.

The first images of his triumphal entry to the place that will be his home for the next three months were also shown. And also the first preparations for your stay.

Each of them will have their own room. In addition, they will have common areas, with a treadmill and a stationary bike to stay fit. This is important, as they will have to do a thorough monitoring of their health status themselves. But not everything will be vacation and exercise.

They have a lot of work ahead of them. They will have to validate several of the installations, including the recycling and life support system. They will also assemble and test the new suits designed for spacewalks and carry out various experiments and scientific outreach activities From space.

For now, China has already received the congratulations of the NASA administrator, Bill nelson, according to Agence France-Presse sources collected by Science Alert. It should be noted that the United States had previously prohibited the Asian country from participating in the International Space Station. It was the impetus they needed to launch their own facilities. Some facilities in which they have already communicated that astronauts from other countries will be able to work. Will NASA be among them? We will have to stay tuned to find out.

