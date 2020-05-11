Spain will go into recession between April and June. This is confirmed by the first real indicators of the Spanish economy in the second quarter, which point to a unprecedented collapse of activity and that confirm the diagnosis that the main study services and international organizations are making. Economists consider that a country enters a technical recession when it accumulates two consecutive quarters of quarter-on-quarter falls in activity.

The economic tsunami that will cause the pandemic It affects all areas of the Spanish economy: from services to industry to foreign trade. And of course, to employment. However, it is surprising that the official speech of the Government reveals certain optimism, even speaking of “stabilization”.

Specifically There are nine indicators for the second quarter that show that Spain will enter a recession. The indicator of economic sentiment is at 73.3 points in April, compared to 101.2 registered in the first quarter of the year. It is an unprecedented collapse of confidence, which is essential for any economy to grow.

There’s others two indicators which also demonstrate the strong paralysis of the exercise, especially in the industry. The utilization of the country’s productive capacity it has gone from 80% in the first quarter, when the crisis began, to 70.8% in the second quarter, showing the result of the lockdown to alleviate the disease.

On the other hand, with data from April, the consumption of electrical energy has suffered a 16.7% collapse in the fourth month of the year. In the first quarter, the drop was 3.1%, although in 2019 as a whole the drop was already significant (2.7%). This indicator has been used in many developing countries to measure the evolution of GDP when there were no other more reliable figures.

On the other hand, the industrial confidence indicator it has gone from having a balance of 5.4% between January and March to registering a drop of 30.7% in the second quarter of the year, warning that it will be difficult to return to pre-crisis levels. In fact, taking into account the various forecasts, the output of the ultimate crisis (with the same GDP and employment at the end of 2019) will not occur until at least 2022.

Although the first consumption indicators for the second quarteryes it can be seen in the consumer confidence that families who have not lost their jobs are opting for savings or that people who are suffering the consequences of job destruction or ERTE are restricting expenses as much as possible. The consumer confidence indicator stood at 29.2% in April, compared to the drop of 10.3% in the first quarter of 2020 or 11.6% in March.

The most surprising thing is the paralysis -almost completely- of car registration. It has sunk 96.5% in the quarter, a drop that is triple that registered in the first quarter (-31%), which will force the Government to launch stimulus plans -if the battered state of public accounts allows it- to relaunch a sector that is capital for the Spanish economy. Cargo vehicle registration has also plummeted 87.9% so far in the second quarter.

Undoubtedly, this slowdown in activity that will plunge the country into the most intense recession since the Civil War is affecting the labor market with great virulence, although the Government insisted on speaking of “stabilization” in April and clung to the temporary nature of the ERTE. However, if the registered unemployment It grew by 2.2% between January and March (taking into account the first days of confinement and alarm) so far in the second quarter (counting only April) it has shot up 21%. In other words, the rate of increase in the number of unemployed has multiplied by 10, according to the synthesis of indicators compiled by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The number of Social Security affiliates (taking into account the monthly average) also fell 4% at the start of the second quarter, compared to the timid advance of 1.2% in the first.

However, there is a tenth indicator that does not yet reflect the impact of the crisis: the evolution of wages: which remains unchanged at 2% in April, although various surveys such as the one published this Monday by a consultant warn that there are already 16% of companies that have decided cut wages to face the coronavirus recession.